Fringe favourite James Rowland brings acclaimed show back to Edinburgh in March

Piece of Work

The award-winning theatre maker and storyteller James Rowland is bringing his show, Piece of Work, back to Edinburgh this March, which sold out at the Fringe in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Straight off the back of another sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which included his 100th show in Summerhall’s Anatomy Lecture Theatre, James Rowland is on his biggest tour to date. From January - May 2025, he is performing his critically acclaimed Songs of the Heart Trilogy of shows across the country.

As part of his tour, he brings his 2023 Fringe hit show, Piece of Work, to the Traverse Theatre with two performances on Saturday 8th March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piece of Work finds James between youth and old age; in between birth and death. Creating a new show while trying to understand what and where home really is. Using nothing but words, a few handmade maps and Shakespeare’s Hamlet, James paints a picture of our country in all of its beauty, pain, and kindness in a heart-rending hour of theatre.

James Rowland will perform Piece of Work at 5pm and 8pm on Saturday 8th March.

For further information and tickets: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/piece-of-work-spring-25