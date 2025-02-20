Fringe favourite James Rowland brings acclaimed show back to Edinburgh in March
Straight off the back of another sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which included his 100th show in Summerhall’s Anatomy Lecture Theatre, James Rowland is on his biggest tour to date. From January - May 2025, he is performing his critically acclaimed Songs of the Heart Trilogy of shows across the country.
As part of his tour, he brings his 2023 Fringe hit show, Piece of Work, to the Traverse Theatre with two performances on Saturday 8th March.
Piece of Work finds James between youth and old age; in between birth and death. Creating a new show while trying to understand what and where home really is. Using nothing but words, a few handmade maps and Shakespeare’s Hamlet, James paints a picture of our country in all of its beauty, pain, and kindness in a heart-rending hour of theatre.
James Rowland will perform Piece of Work at 5pm and 8pm on Saturday 8th March.
For further information and tickets: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/piece-of-work-spring-25