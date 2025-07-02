From California to the Capital, Joe Sib makes Fringe debut with Punk Rock storytelling

American comedian and former punk rocker Joe Sib is making his Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer with California Calling, A Story of Growing Up Punk Rock at the Gilded Balloon’s Pip venue at Appleton Tower.

Running from 30 July to 24 August (not 11 August), the 9pm show promises a mix of stand-up, storytelling and music history, all drawn from Sib’s own life growing up in 1980s California.

Sib is no stranger to the stage. Before turning to comedy, he fronted punk bands WAX and 22 Jacks and later co-founded SideOneDummy Records, the label behind acts like Flogging Molly and Gogol Bordello. He also toured as support for Metallica during their 2018 to 2019 run, performing alongside US comedian Jim Breuer.

California Calling is a fast-paced, personal account of how punk rock shaped Sib’s life. From discovering skateparks as a teenager to sharing stages with some of the biggest names in music, his stories are full of energy, heart and humour. The show focuses on one life-changing day in his youth, with reflections on family, identity and the power of music threaded throughout.

Joe Sib

Now a father of two and living a very different life from his early days in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sib brings a thoughtful perspective to his younger years. His son is now a signed musician himself, bringing the story full circle.

The show has already attracted praise from punk icons. Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters said, “California Calling hits home for anyone that came of age in the 80s, and if you didn’t, you’ll wish you did.” Jay Bentley of Bad Religion added, “No one will deliver the goods better than Joe Sib.”

Whether you grew up with punk or just love a good story well told, California Calling offers a glimpse into a subculture that still resonates. Expect big laughs, a few surprises and a heartfelt reminder that your first band might just be your family.

