From Greenland to the Fringe: SOIL digs deep into identity and belonging
SOIL, arriving at the Edinburgh Fringe this August, is a haunting and poetic solo work by Sarah Aviaja Hammeken.
Fusing movement with the rhythm and resonance of Greenland's native language, the show tells a story that goes far beyond words.
There's no spoken dialogue but there is communication. SOIL explores what it means to carry culture in your body, through gesture, breath and raw physical presence.
The show is both a personal reckoning and a global invitation. This isn’t dance as decoration. It’s dance as excavation.
SOIL
Venue: Dance Base
Dates: 1st - 17th Aug (Not 4th, 11th)
Time: 3.50pm
Duration: 45 min
Ticket Price: From £15.50
Age Guidance: 14+
Event Warning:
Reviews From: 1st Aug