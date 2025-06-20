From Greenland to the Fringe: SOIL digs deep into identity and belonging

SOIL, arriving at the Edinburgh Fringe this August, is a haunting and poetic solo work by Sarah Aviaja Hammeken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fusing movement with the rhythm and resonance of Greenland's native language, the show tells a story that goes far beyond words.

There's no spoken dialogue but there is communication. SOIL explores what it means to carry culture in your body, through gesture, breath and raw physical presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is both a personal reckoning and a global invitation. This isn’t dance as decoration. It’s dance as excavation.

A solo performance that transcends language and speaks directly to the soul

SOIL

Venue: Dance Base

Dates: 1st - 17th Aug (Not 4th, 11th)

Time: 3.50pm

Duration: 45 min

Ticket Price: From £15.50

Age Guidance: 14+

Event Warning:

Reviews From: 1st Aug