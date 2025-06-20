From Greenland to the Fringe: SOIL digs deep into identity and belonging

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
SOIL, arriving at the Edinburgh Fringe this August, is a haunting and poetic solo work by Sarah Aviaja Hammeken.

Fusing movement with the rhythm and resonance of Greenland's native language, the show tells a story that goes far beyond words.

There's no spoken dialogue but there is communication. SOIL explores what it means to carry culture in your body, through gesture, breath and raw physical presence.

The show is both a personal reckoning and a global invitation. This isn’t dance as decoration. It’s dance as excavation.

A solo performance that transcends language and speaks directly to the soulplaceholder image
A solo performance that transcends language and speaks directly to the soul

SOIL

Venue: Dance Base

Dates: 1st - 17th Aug (Not 4th, 11th)

Time: 3.50pm

Duration: 45 min

Ticket Price: From £15.50

Age Guidance: 14+

Event Warning:

Reviews From: 1st Aug

