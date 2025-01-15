From Wham to Woo hits Edinburgh with Janey Lee Grace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for a night of 80s and 90's nostalgia at Blackwells Bookshop in Edinburgh, as Janey Lee Grace shares stories from her time with Wham, celebrates the launch of her book From Wham to Woo, and takes us behind the scenes of one of pop’s most iconic eras, and shares stories from her 24 years with Steve Wright in the afternoon, this is an event not to be missed!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and memories at Blackwells Bookshop in Edinburgh on Wednesday Jan 29. Celebrated 'Steve Wright in the afternoon' broadcaster, singer, and author Janey Lee Grace takes centre stage with her new book, 'From Wham to Woo - A life on the mic' offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her time as a backing singer for the iconic pop duo Wham!

Janey will share personal anecdotes about her time with George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, as well as unseen footage of the duo that will delight fans. Janey also had a Top 10 hit with 7 Ways to Love (Cola Boy) so there are some wonderful memories from coming to Scotland where the rave scene was huge in 1991! With her rich broadcasting history, including years on BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Janey hopes to deliver an evening filled with warmth, humour, and fascinating stories. She will of course, reveal the double meaning of the ‘Woo’ bit of the title as she shares more about her work now as a wellbeing expert and sober coach.

Janey Lee Grace notes, “The 80s and 90’s hold such a special place in people’s hearts. It was a decade of incredible music, bold style, and unforgettable moments. I’m so thrilled to share my stories and celebrate this wonderful era with everyone.”

Don’t miss this fantastic event Tickets are available now, so dust off your leg warmers, tease your hair, and join us for a trip down memory lane!

Event Details:

January 29Blackwells Bookshop Edinburgh Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/janey-lee-grace-from-wham-to-woo-tickets-1111462727939?aff=oddtdtcreator