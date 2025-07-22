‘Gastro-Glasto’ visits Edinburgh with a star-studded line up of music headliners and TV chefs

From August 1-3, the UK’s largest touring celebrity food and music festival will bring together an extraordinary line-up of TV celebs, Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity bakers, and live music from chart-topping headliners, Scouting For Girls, The Wanted's Max George and Siva Kaneswaran presenting The Wanted 2.0 and the majestic Symphonic Ibiza Orchestra.

Dubbed the "Gastro-Glastonbury," Foodies Festival is not just about food—it's about experiencing culinary artistry at its finest.

Attendees can look forward to live cooking demonstrations from top TV chefs and personalities, including: MasterChef champion and National Chef of Scotland, Gary Maclean, International best selling author, ITV This Morning and BBC Travel Show contributor, The Hebridean Baker, Great British Menu 2024 winner, Ben Palmer, Great British Menu star, Jak O’Donnell, MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, Dean Banks, from Michelin recommended The Pompadour, Chef, Derek McMillan, from Michelin-starred, Condita, Events Chef of the Year and highly commended at the Scottish Excellence award, Barry Bryson from Barry Fish and MasterChef: The Professionals, Rohan Wadke.

Foodies Festival offers several interactive live theatres, including the Chefs Theatre, where you can watch your favourite culinary stars prepare their signature dishes. In the Cake & Desserts Theatre, prepare for indulgence as patisserie experts and star bakers create mouth-watering sweet treats.

For families, the Kids Cookery School will bring the joy of cooking to younger visitors, where they can learn how to make delicious dishes to take home.

Meanwhile, the Fire Stage will light up the weekend with fiery BBQ masterclasses from Dragons’ Den success story Lumberjaxe. Test yourself against the best or watch the fun unfold at the daily Hot Chilli Challenge.

A feast for the senses: music and more

Foodies Festival isn’t just about the food—there’s also a stellar music line-up that will have you dancing as you dine. Multi-platinum selling festival favourites, Scouting For Girls, performing a high-energy set packed with their many top 40 hits. The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren presenting the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and topping the charts multiple times.

And the legendary Symphonic Ibiza, will perform an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, with live vocals, a sensational DJ and exhilarating live orchestra.

Superb Scottish acts will also performing throughout the weekend.

This year, Foodies Festival introduces the Great Taste Market, where festival-goers can discover new flavours and celebrate the art of good food.

Also new to the event, the International Cook School, where you can learn new techniques from top chefs and take home a dish you’ve prepared yourself. Classes include an indulgent Lobster, Basil & Lemon Risotto and an exotic Moroccan Harissa Spiced Lamb, so make sure you schedule one of the fun yet education sessions into your day.

Other activities include a Silent Disco, fairground rides, and family-friendly areas

Inverleith Park, Edinburgh

1st, 2nd, 3rd August

For line-up, schedules and tickets visit: www.foodiesfestival.com.

