Gazelle Theatre’s Romiet returns to Edinburgh Fringe
Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, Romiet returns this summer with a brand-new Juliet, Martha Meager alongside Brad Collett’s Romeo after a sold-out run and five-star reviews at Brighton Fringe.
Two years from the original tragedy, Romiet picks up as Juliet reunites with Romeo — now living in San Francisco and performing as a drag queen. As the star-crossed lovers meet again, sparks fly, old wounds reopen, and the big question looms: can love survive transformation? And can Juliet overcome insecurity and entrenched beliefs for the sake of something real?
Fierce, funny, and surprisingly heartfelt, Romiet blends theatre, drag, music and movement in a high-energy, gender-fluid tale of self-discovery and second chances. It’s a celebration of love beyond labels and Shakespeare like you’ve never seen it before.
Gazelle Theatre’s, Romiet is part of the company’s mission to create accessible, socially conscious theatre with a twist. Their return to Edinburgh follows a successful year of touring and community engagement.
Catch Romiet daily at 8pm from 30 July–10 August at C Venues – Alto Studio. Tickets available via tickets.edfringe.com or at the venue.