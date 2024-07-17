George Rennie Breathes Life Into Hamlet's Clown In Fringe World Premiere
Written and performed by George Rennie and running at The Pleasance Courtyard throughout the Fringe, Hamstrung flips Shakespeare's most performed play, Hamlet on its head, to tell the unknown tale ofthe fellow of infinite jest, Yorick, from the other side of the grave.
Usually appearing as a skull when his body is exhumed in Act V of the play, the former court jester is the most famous character in all of Shakespeare's works who never actually appears. Part ghost story, part comedy, Rennie now allows him to take centre stage in a captivating solo performance that reflects on the themes of performance, love and the quest for meaning and asks whose stories get to be told whilst reclaiming the tragedy for the quirky and the queer.
Yorick is waiting in the wings. Hovering somewhere between life and death, he tries to figure out why he’s there and what the audience want from him. After discovering Elsinore through a mysterious door, he sets out to bring the spark of theatrical joy back to the traumatised Danish court, reconnecting with his lost love of performance whilst accidentally leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.
With audience interaction and light-footed humour, Hamstrung weaves in and out of Shakespeare’s narrative, shedding new light on the events of the original and channelling the humour, headiness and hubris of the melancholy Dane.
George Rennie is a writer, performer and theatre-maker working across mediums, often self-producing and creating work collaboratively. He writes existential comedies, speculative narratives and stories that question and intrigue. All his work centres joy and playfulness, seeking to unlock the audiences’ inner child by integrating poetry, irreverence and interaction.
Hamstrung runs at The Pleasance Courtyard Baby Grand from 31 July to 26 August at 11.30am - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/hamstrung
