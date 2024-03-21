Get ready to sashay and slay!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experience your favourite Queens in an all-new production and witness the best drag that the mother-tucking world has to offer as 11 Global Glamazons from seven regions of the world unite for the official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Tour including a date at O2 Academy Edinburgh on Monday April 29.

Tickets are on sale now from: vossevents.com

Bringing together 11 contestants from previous incarnations of Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World Series 2 is currently airing on BBC Three. Now, fans have the opportunity to see some of these Queens in action, live and in person, as they recreate the magic of Drag Race.

The Queen's starring in RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World live tour.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 2 star, Tia Kofi, who is appearing throughout the tour, said: “This is my home, and I can’t wait to tour with my fellow drag sisters for nine crazy nights. It’s going to be huge, and we’re so ready for it, so don’t miss out!”

Tia will be joined by fellow UK Queens Choriza May and Gothy Kendoll, as well as international Queens Hannah Conda, La Grande Dame, Marina Summers and Scarlet Envy, who will appear across all tour dates. Fans will also have the chance to catch additional Queens appearing throughout the tour including Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Jonbers Blonde, Keta Minaj and Mayhem Miller.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events in cooperation with Academy Events.

To purchase tickets and find out more head to vossevents.com