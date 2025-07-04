Ghillie Dhu - Look Who It Isnae!

Comedy Lookalike Stewart Nicol is bringing his comedy show to the Edinburgh Festival for the first time.

Last year he caused a stir on This Morning with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley when he told an hilarious tale of appearing on TV with two girls from the adult channel Babestation.

“Look Who It Isnae!” features Stories, Jokes, Songs and Banjo all in the style of Sir Billy.

Stewart says: “All my material is original old school fun I have picked up over a lifetime of loving comedy with Billy’s greatest hit songs included. I have been asked occasionally to perform one or two of the Big Yin’s pieces e.g. “Wildebeest” or “Incontinence Pants” and they may slip into Look Who It Isnae! at some point.”

The one hour one man show is running throughout August at Ghillie Dhu Scottish bar and restaurant in the city.