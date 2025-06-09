Ghosts, grief and glitches: Dead Air explores AI, loss and the dgital afterlife

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST

Alfrun Rose's debuts a darkly comic solo show bringing tech horror and emotional truth to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Can algorithms help you grieve? Or do they just keep the dead alive a little longer? Maybe even too long...

Writer and performer Alfrun Rose goes looking for answers, and her own father, via a chatbot trained to mimic the voices of the dead. The result is a darkly comic, emotionally gripping one-woman show, exploring mourning in an age where technology rules.

After her much loved dad passes away, Rose found herself spiralling down digital rabbit holes, looking to old recordings, voice notes and even to AI services. Rose believed it was comforting at first. And then...

Alfrun Rose blurs the line between memory and machine in Dead Air.Alfrun Rose blurs the line between memory and machine in Dead Air.
Alfrun Rose blurs the line between memory and machine in Dead Air.

When one AI system hallucinated that the deceased was "burning in hell", the idea for Dead Air was born.

A modern ghost story, not written about Alfrun Rose's father, but written for him.

Dead Air

By Alfrun Rose

30th July – 24th August, Bunker One – Pleasance Courtyard, @ 11:40, (60 min)

