Gianmarco Soresi Adds Edinburgh Fringe to Comedy Tour

US comedian Gianmarco Soresi will make his Edinburgh Fringe debut this August with a run of shows at Monkey Barrel as part of his new tour, 'Drama King'.

Known for his physical style and fast-paced routines, Soresi is set to perform from the 18th to 24th August, following a date at Glasgow’s Glee Club the night before.

The New York-based performer has built a significant online following, with over a million YouTube subscribers and a growing audience across TikTok and Instagram. He recently completed filming his first hour-long comedy special at the Elysian Theatre in Los Angeles, following an extensive international tour that included stops in Australia, Europe and the UK.

His new show touches on a wide range of topics, including navigating adulthood, family dynamics, identity, and modern culture. Audiences can expect sharp material on everything from ADHD and AI to relationships and wrestling, delivered in his signature animated style.

Soresi's work spans stand-up, acting and podcasting. He has appeared on television in shows like The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Real Housewives of New York, and Netflix’s Bonding, as well as films including Hustlers and Here Today. He is also the co-host of the podcast The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi, which he has toured live across the US.

In recent years, Soresi has been recognised as one of the rising voices in American comedy, with appearances at Just For Laughs and features in major comedy showcases. His Fringe debut marks the latest step in an already wide-reaching career, with the Drama King tour promising a mix of fresh material and the confessional comedy style he has become known for.

Gianmarco Soresi’s new stand-up show ‘The Drama King’ will be at the Monkey Barrel 3 at 3pm from 18th – 24th August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

