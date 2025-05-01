Gilded Balloon announces 40th anniversary programming including Rosie O'Donnell and Smack the Pony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s most iconic venues, Gilded Balloon, has announced a huge roster of legendary names to celebrate its 40th anniversary this August.

The Edinburgh-owned venue will welcome Alan Davies, Rosie O’Donnell, Smack the Pony, Caroline Rhea, Fred MacAulay, BBC Newscast and a special In Conversation series to three venue hubs this summer as Gilded Balloon mark 40 years of top talent and celebrate the very best in comedy with almost 200 shows.

Acts from across four decades of Gilded Balloon programming will descend on Edinburgh this August to mark the anniversary, as mainstays of the comedy scene return to join the very best rising talent including: Alan Davies’ first Fringe show in 10 years, Rosie O’Donnell’s first ever Edinburgh Fringe show, a Smack the Pony reunion, In Conversation series featuring Jenny Eclair, Michelle McManus and a Two Doors Down reunion for Kieran Hodgson and Doon Mackichan, a comeback for Gilded Balloon’s hit 90s show Women in Comedy and even a Donald Trump musical parody.

Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon said: “We can’t believe it’s been 40 years since Gilded Balloon first presented shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, from small beginnings in the Cowgate. We’re so proud to still be working with some of the most exciting acts in the country at the world’s biggest arts festival.

Alan Davies will return to the Fringe

"To mark our 40th anniversary, we’ve revisited our archive to revive iconic shows like Women in Comedy, and invite back some of Gilded’s closest friends and success stories like Alan Davies and Jenny Eclair, as well as a Fringe debut for the inimitable Rosie O’Donnell. We’re thrilled to throw back to the heyday of British sketch comedy with the likes of Smack the Pony and Oblivion Boys joining us and as always, our programme will showcase some of the very best rising talent in comedy as well as hard-hitting theatre and fantastic musicals. We look forward to celebrating 40 years of wonderful talent this summer.”

Alan Davies said: “The Gilded Balloon is my home from home at the Fringe so I’m delighted to be in their programme for my first Fringe show since their 30th anniversary in 2015. I never come to the festival without seeing something or doing something at Gilded Balloon - it’s an incredible achievement to run so many venues for so many decades while still championing the quirky, risky, bonkers Fringe shows we all love.”

Doon Mackichan, Fiona Allen and Sally Phillips of Smack the Pony said: "This is slightly surreal because it's 24 years since we finished - we’re not old comedy, we now qualify as vintage, which is cool. Is it?”

"Because we always talk sketch ideas when we get together, on some level it’s almost as if Smack the Pony never really stopped - that it just kept going in some parallel universe. So it feels like Gilded Balloon is some kind of portal and we’ll be popping into catch up with Series 26. We're very grateful to have this chance to hang out and take the piss out of ourselves again - we’ve missed it!"

Smack the Pony will reunite for a special run of shows

Rosie O’Donnell said: “I'm beyond excited for my first Fringe Festival! I'm thankful to be a part of this historic gathering of artists of all shapes and sizes - I'm so happy to be included and hope you can stop by and say hello!”

English comedian, actor, writer and presenter Alan Davies will return to Fringe for the first time in 10 years, with brand new show Think Ahead. The QI panellist and Jonathan Creek star first appeared on Gilded Balloon’s stage back in 1994, and will now address life as a ‘late middle-aged stand-up’ on tour, ahead of releasing his new memoir this autumn.

An 11-time Tony and Emmy award winner, American talk show host, comedian and actress, Rosie O’Donnell will make her Edinburgh Fringe debut after recently moving to Ireland from the USA. Her brand new hour Here & Now will reflect on her life and extraordinary career, with Rosie’s signature blend of heart, humour and honesty. Starting her stand-up career over 45 years ago, The Rosie O’Donnell Show ran for six years, winning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards with Rosie’s Fringe debut sure to be a huge hit.

One of British comedy’s most iconic sketch shows, Smack the Pony will see the ultimate trifecta of Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips get Back in the Saddle. The comedy legends will join broadcaster Kirsty Wark to take a deep dive into the Emmy award winning show, revisit favourite sketches and unveil new surprises from the Ponies. Gilded Balloon will also resurrect one of its hit shows from the 90s - Women in Comedy - featuring powerhouse comedians who have made their mark on the Fringe over the past 40 years. Daily line-ups will feature women and marginalised gender comics as the show laughs in the face of anyone who ever said women weren't funny!

Rosie O'Donnell - photo credit Gene Reed

To mark the historic anniversary, some of the Fringe’s most famous faces will come together for 40 Years of Fringe, an in conversation series featuring comedian Jenny Eclair, broadcaster Michelle McManus and a special Two Doors Down reunion conversation for Doon Mackichan and Kieran Hodgson.

Gilded Balloon’s 40th anniversary Fringe programme will see a mix of comedy, theatre, kids shows, music and more operate across a pink-tastic Patter House (3 Chambers Street), the National Museum of Scotland (Lothian Street) and Appleton Tower (11 Crichton Street) at the centre of the capital’s Fringe buzz, whilst Teviot Row House undergoes continued renovations.

Gilded Balloon shows take place from 30th July - 25th August

Alan Davies, Rosie O’Donnell and Smack the Pony on sale from 12pm Friday, May 2

Full programme on sale from 12pm on Tuesday, May 6