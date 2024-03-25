Gin entrepreneur aims to tickle Edinburgh drinkers' tastebuds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everest is co-founder of WATTSHOT, which has landed with the first ever gin designed to be drunk as a shot and which promises to leave "a lasting electric tingle" in the mouth. It is the first time the multi-award-winning gin shot has been available in Scotland.

The gin shot was developed over nine years by master taste-maker Stuart Logan, brought to market by Scottish entrepreneur Doug Everest, and promises a completely new experience for all gin-lovers.

Scottish entrepreneur Doug Everest (left) bringing WATTSHOT to the summer festival circuit

Doug Everest hails from The Highlands but has taken WATTSHOT around the world, from the glamour of Nikki Beach, Ibiza to the stylish bars of Delhi, India, to UK festivals like Clockwork Orange, collecting a raft of awards from the World Gin Awards, the People’s Choice Spirits Award, The Spirits Business and more, along the way.

Now Edinburgh nightlife can experience WATTSHOT’s trademark tingle. The instructions are simple: drink chilled, take a shot, hold it in your mouth for 1 - 2 seconds, then swallow and enjoy the effect.

Doug Everest said, “WATTSHOT is becoming popular in different markets around the world but it’s always been an aim of mine to launch in my home country. I’m very proud to see WATTSHOT stocked in some fantastic outlets in Edinburgh and I’m confident people will embrace the concept.

"One of the country’s largest wholesalers, Inverarity Morton has also agreed to list WATTSHOT so we should soon be available right across Scotland.”

WATTSHOT's first gin designed to be a shot

There is science behind the drink, an understanding that the addition of a bitter tonic is usually required to give gin a palatable flavour - the two drinks have compatible molecules that create a new taste when combined.