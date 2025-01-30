Gin, rum and vodka festival coming to Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you ready to elevate your gin, rum and vodka game? Whether you’re a craft spirit enthusiast or just curious to discover something new, The Gin To My Tonic Festival is just the tonic. It’s the perfect opportunity for you to explore unique flavours, meet the distillers behind the magic and sip on expertly crafted cocktails.

The highly anticipated 'The Gin to My Tonic Festival' is set to return to Edinburgh on 28th Feb - 1st March, bringing together craft spirit lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and top-tier distillers for an unparalleled celebration of craft spirits. Whether you're a craft spirit connoisseur or new to the world of gin, rum and vodka, this year’s festival promises an exciting and immersive experience for all.

The Gin to My Tonic Festival will showcase a wide range of premium craft gins and spirits, alongside expert-led tastings, interactive masterclasses, and live entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new distilleries, explore unique flavor profiles, and enjoy expertly crafted cocktails in a vibrant and social atmosphere.

Highlights of the Festival Include:

The Gin To My Tonic Festival

Tasting Sessions: Sample a diverse array of craft spirits from renowned distilleries

Gin Masterclasses: Learn from industry experts on topics ranging from distillation to cocktail techniques.Cocktail Bar & Food Stall: Enjoy a curated selection of cocktails and delicious food.

Live Music & Entertainment: Relax and unwind with live performances that create the perfect atmosphere for socializing and discovery.

Meet the Makers: Engage directly with craft distillers to learn about the artistry behind your new found craft spirit

The Gin To My Tonic Tasting

The Gin to My Tonic Festival is about more than just tasting gin and spirits – it’s about celebrating the craft, the passion, and the innovation that goes into creating some of the world’s finest spirits,” said [Paul Hudson-Jones], Founder of The Gin To My Tonic. “We’re thrilled to bring the festival back and offer an unforgettable experience for both seasoned gin and spirits lovers, and those just starting their journey.”

Tickets available at www.thegintomytonic.com/tickets