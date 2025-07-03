This year is our biggest year yet! coming to 26 cities across the UK

Combining gin, rum, and an exciting party vibe, we're set to mix up an incredible event that you will not forget!

Whether you’re new to the gin and rum scene, or a keen enthusiast who’s looking to expand their horizons, we’ve got you covered! With over 120 different spirits for you to try, you’re guaranteed to find your new obsession.

Discover new favourites with samples from our hand-picked award winning guest distillers, and indulge at our themed Gin, Rum, and *NEW* tequila bar, all whilst enjoying tunes from our DJ and a fan favourite live acoustic band.

Included in your ticket price:

A free drink to claim on exit of the festival! (For more info see FAQs)

Free samples from expert distillers and producers, ready to show off their latest flavours

Collectable branded goodies, including a stainless steel tumbler, a branded carry satchel for your bottles & more, and a handy reusable stainless steel straw!

Mixers and soft drinks by Schweppes

A free snack from our snack partner Lovecorn

A handy Gin & Rum Festival guide, giving you insightful information on products and brands

Live music from a fan favourite acoustic band, and a resident DJ to bring the party vibes

It’s not all just gin and rum this time round; we’re excited to showcase some of the nation’s favourite cocktails, along with some delightful tequilas, including an interesting flavoured range! We also offer some beer, Prosecco, and a range of non-alcoholic options.

Remaining cities we are visiting in 2025:

Norwich - Saturday 5th July 2025

Leeds - Saturday 12th July 2025

Peterborough - Saturday 19th July 2025

Brighton - Saturday 26th July 2025

Reading - Saturday 16th August 2025

Glasgow - Friday 29th and Saturday 30th August 2025

Manchester - Saturday 13th September 2025

London - Saturday 20th September 2025

Portsmouth - Saturday 27th September 2025

Edinburgh - Saturday 11th October 2025

Blackburn - Saturday 18th October 2025

Liverpool - Saturday 1st November 2025

Newcastle - Saturday 8th November 2025

Blackpool - Saturday 15th November 2025

Sheffield - Saturday 22nd November 2025

Tickets available at www.ginandrumfestival.com