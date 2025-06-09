GISELLE:REMIX is the queer ballet rave you didn't know you needed
After its buzzy London previews and a standout run in 2023, the show returns to the Fringe for 2025 with a bang.
Jack Sears' GISELLE:REMIX storms into Edinburgh for the month of August, bringing with it dance, drag, lip-syncing and performance art, with a soaring soundtrack with everything from Judy Garland to SOPHIE.
This isn't the Giselle you're familiar with. She's scrolling Grindr at 3am, fresh from a hook-up and wondering why her life doesn't look like a 90s rom-com.
The real world of queer sex, hook-up culture and heartbreak is visual, visceral and brutal. This is the kind of unflinchingly queer show that has to be seen to be believed.