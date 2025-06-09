GISELLE:REMIX is the queer ballet rave you didn't know you needed

Tell us your news

Jack Sears creates a radical new version of this ballet classic for the broken-hearted and fabulous.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After its buzzy London previews and a standout run in 2023, the show returns to the Fringe for 2025 with a bang.

Jack Sears' GISELLE:REMIX storms into Edinburgh for the month of August, bringing with it dance, drag, lip-syncing and performance art, with a soaring soundtrack with everything from Judy Garland to SOPHIE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn't the Giselle you're familiar with. She's scrolling Grindr at 3am, fresh from a hook-up and wondering why her life doesn't look like a 90s rom-com.

The real world of queer sex, hook-up culture and heartbreak is visual, visceral and brutal. This is the kind of unflinchingly queer show that has to be seen to be believed.