GISELLE:REMIX is the queer ballet rave you didn't know you needed

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST
Jack Sears creates a radical new version of this ballet classic for the broken-hearted and fabulous.

After its buzzy London previews and a standout run in 2023, the show returns to the Fringe for 2025 with a bang.

Jack Sears' GISELLE:REMIX storms into Edinburgh for the month of August, bringing with it dance, drag, lip-syncing and performance art, with a soaring soundtrack with everything from Judy Garland to SOPHIE.

This isn't the Giselle you're familiar with. She's scrolling Grindr at 3am, fresh from a hook-up and wondering why her life doesn't look like a 90s rom-com.

The real world of queer sex, hook-up culture and heartbreak is visual, visceral and brutal. This is the kind of unflinchingly queer show that has to be seen to be believed.

