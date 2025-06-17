Glenn Moore debuts stand-up show 'Please Sir, Glenn I have some Moore?' at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show Nominee, writer, broadcaster and stand-up Glenn Moore (Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown) announces a brand-new show, Please Sir, Glenn I Have Some Moore?. The show debuts in Edinburgh for the full month this August and tours the UK from Autumn 2025 to early 2026 with dates in Leeds, Belfast, Newcastle, Liverpool, Bristol, Exeter, Cardiff, Birmingham, York, Sheffield, Salford and Brighton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenn will kick-start his biggest tour to date with a week-long run at London’s Soho Theatre, performing Downstairs from Monday 8th – Saturday 13th September at 7.15pm.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe and tour tickets are on sale now. Full dates and tickets at glennmoorecomedy.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his first brand-new show in three years, Glenn has once again written too many jokes and has another 300 for you. In an age when everyone seems absolutely certain about everything, Glenn has never been less certain he’s ever been correct about anything. After being told by a maitre d’ he got his own name wrong, Glenn(?) is spiralling. He’s colourblind and only found out last year from a toddler that peanut butter isn’t green. He’s certain his upbringing was working class, but because of his accent people have been insisting to him he went to Eton. He’s certain he’s calmed down a bit onstage, but will he end up as sweaty as he always seems to? He’s worried he’s wrong about everything he’s ever known. And he’d like to discuss it with a large room full of people for an hour. Glenn’s 2022 solo show, Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, Glenn I’m Sixty Moore, was one of the best-reviewed shows at the Fringe 2022 (British Comedy Guide), firmly establishing him as one of the best joke writers of his generation. The show went on to enjoy a sell-out national tour and week-long run at London’s Soho Theatre, along with a Chortle Awards, Best Show nomination.

Glenn Moore brings brand-new show, 'Please Sir, Glenn I Have Some Moore?', to this year's Edinburgh Fringe and then on tour.

Glenn is a familiar face on TV, having appeared on the likes of Live At The Apollo (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC) and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4). Elsewhere on television and radio, Glenn is a regular on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), The Great American Joke Off (CW) and The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV), has appeared regularly on Mock The Week (BBC) and as a presenter on Press X To Continue (BBC/BBC Sounds),and also appeared on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Pointless Celebrities (BBC), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC), and The Now Show (BBC Radio 4). Glenn’s writing credits include Fantasy Football League (Sky), The Mash Report (BBC), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), Play To The Whistle (ITV), as a staff writer on the CITV sketch comedy show Scrambled, as well as writing and performing in his own series Almanac (BBC Radio 4). Glenn can be heard daily as one quarter of The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio.

Known for his perfectly crafted one-liners online, which have earned him a huge following, 2019 saw Glenn take his fourth critically-acclaimed show, Love Don't Live Here Glenny Moore on a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and his then biggest tour to date including a sell-out run at London’s Soho Theatre. The previous year saw Glenn earn an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination for best show with Glenn, Glenn, Glenn, How Do You Like It, How Do You Like It, following on from the celebrated show The Very Best of Belinda Carlisle and his debut show Glenngarry Glen Glenn which received much critical acclaim, was one of the year’s best reviewed debut shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and received a nomination for Best Debut Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Glenn was also named one of Just For Laughs’ New Faces in Montreal in 2023, which launched the careers of comedians like Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Jimmy Fallon.