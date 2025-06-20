“Glinda the Good Witch is Full of Sh*t”: Queer memoir-stand-up hybrid comes for your inner Dorothy

In his show Tell Me Where Home Is (I’m Starting To Forget), Michael DeBartolo turns The Wizard Of Oz mythos inside out and uses Dorothy Gale as a lens for something much messier: the lifelong battle for queer acceptance, felt by every queer person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's stand-up, spiritual memoir and even jokes about licking Jessica Rabbit's boobs on a TV screen. However, there's also heart - and lots of it. A heart that's been broken, mended, filled with joy, filled with sadness and worn on DeBartolo's sleeve throughout his life.

The show is directed by Paul Dederick, who calls it “an astonishing expression of coming back to our own authentic self: home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a show that isn't afraid to ask one very important question: what happens when the person we are running from is ourselves?

Not your average queer coming-of-age, and certainly not your average Dorothy

Tell Me Where Home Is (I'm Starting To Forget)

Aug 1-9 10.35pm theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

Aug 11-14 10.45pm theSpace @ Symposium Hall

Aug 15-16 10.15pm theSpace @ Symposium Hall

Aug 18-23 1.05pmtheSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

Duration:(50 mins)

Age: 18+