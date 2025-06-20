“Glinda the Good Witch is Full of Sh*t”: Queer memoir-stand-up hybrid comes for your inner Dorothy
There's stand-up, spiritual memoir and even jokes about licking Jessica Rabbit's boobs on a TV screen. However, there's also heart - and lots of it. A heart that's been broken, mended, filled with joy, filled with sadness and worn on DeBartolo's sleeve throughout his life.
The show is directed by Paul Dederick, who calls it “an astonishing expression of coming back to our own authentic self: home.”
This is a show that isn't afraid to ask one very important question: what happens when the person we are running from is ourselves?
Tell Me Where Home Is (I'm Starting To Forget)
Aug 1-9 10.35pm theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall
Aug 11-14 10.45pm theSpace @ Symposium Hall
Aug 15-16 10.15pm theSpace @ Symposium Hall
Aug 18-23 1.05pmtheSpace @ Surgeons' Hall
Duration:(50 mins)
Age: 18+