Graceful granny celebrates 70 years of performances

Edinburgh local attends her 18th Fringe Festival after seven decades of performing arts

A CELEBRATED 77-year-old performer is marking a milestone as she gears up for her 18th appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, proving that passion for the arts knows no age.

Elizabeth Frances Dell, fondly known as Lyzzie, has been captivating audiences since she was seven.

Now at 77, she continues to shine, delighting thousands of art lovers annually as a dedicated member of the Edinburgh People's Theatre.

Lyzzie as Neille in her latest performance in Ne'er the Twain

Despite facing a stroke five years ago, Lyzzie has remained undeterred, continuing to audition and perform.

The former teacher and nurse is set to showcase her talents in the Scottish comedy 'Ne’er the Twain' at this year's Fringe Festival.

Reflecting on her journey, Lyzzie said: “I went to the Stage School of Dance when I was seven and that was when I first started getting involved in the arts, from tap dancing and singing to pantomime and Scots comedy, but I truly love all forms of theatre.

“It must have been about 2006 when I started going to the Fringe shows. Even when I'm not on stage, I'm involved in some capacity.

Lyzzie (third from right) as part of the Spurgeon's Follies

“I really don't know how many auditions I've done because they're not always successful and you have to accept that. The director knows who would be best for the play, and it's about fitting in with the whole picture. So, I'm quite happy.

“If I don't get the part, I'll do front of house, backstage, or anything else. It's the teamwork that makes a play work.”

Her latest production Ne’er the Twain – an historical comedy about the amalgamation of Leith and Edinburgh – is running throughout the Fringe at Mayfield Salisbury Church.

Lyzzie said: “It takes place when Edinburgh is going to be amalgamated with Leith and of course Leith didn't want it, and I learned the history from this.

“When Edinburgh wanted Leith to join up, there was a referendum in Leith and the Leithers just said, ‘absolutely no chance.’ However, Westminster overruled and that is how Leith became part of Edinburgh

“I play Nellie, she's the old auntie in it and she's got wee bit secrets to her bow, but she's a bit of a rogue.”

Lyzzie also puts on regular community performances from shows for the homeless to routines in numerous churches, as well as outdoor performances such as the Edinburgh Easter Play with Cutting Edge Theatre.

None more so benefit from the Edinburgh local’s creativity than the tenants at Hanover Scotland’s Roseburn Court, where Lyzzie has lived for more than 17 years – making her the development’s longest residing tenant.

Lyzzie added: “I’ve been here 17 and a half years, and truthfully, I didn't want to come at first, but it was the right thing to do. It's a lovely place to live and I look right onto Roseburn Park and it’s just a nice place to be.

“I'm very lucky to be here. Anytime I have needed help they've been tremendously supportive. That’s part of the joy of living here knowing that if anything happens, I will get help and my family doesn’t need to worry. It takes the worry off their shoulders. It's lovely.

“They have also allowed me to embrace my creative spirit, I help put on regular performances for the other tenants that live here and it really does create a closeknit community.”

Lyzzie hopes that she can continue entertaining people on the stage in whatever capacity she can. She said: “As long as somebody wants me, I’ll do it.

“Whether I am out there performing or helping with props or costumes I just love being involved and putting on a show. Drama is just a very special place to be, it's just full of amazing characters.”

Tickets for Ne’er the Twain can be purchased on the Edinburgh Fringe Festival website here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/ne-er-the-twain

Hanover Scotland, a pioneering non-profit organisation founded in 1979, empowers independence by providing safe and secure social housing, enabling residents to live fulfilling, independent lives.

With more than 4,500 homes throughout Scotland, Hanover Scotland supports older adults in vibrant local communities.

Guided by values of respect, accountability, collaboration, and inclusion, Hanover Scotland continues to provide excellent, affordable, and modern housing services to meet the diverse needs of its tenants.

To find out more about Hanover Scotland, please visit: https://bit.ly/HanoverScotland

To find out more about Edinburgh People's Theatre, please visit: https://ept.org.uk/