Graduation goals: Celebrate at Camera Obscura, Edinburgh

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is celebrating all the newest 2025 graduates by offering discounted visits to the famous 5-star attraction. From surreal selfies and twisting tunnels to jaw-dropping views over Edinburgh, this is an opportunity to get together with friends and family and mark big achievements with a magical night out.

From July 1-15, recent college and university graduates can enjoy 20% off evening visits (after 5pm, Sunday to Friday, excluding Saturdays) using the promo code GRAD20 for online bookings.

Perched on the Royal Mile right beside Edinburgh Castle, Camera Obscura & World of Illusions invites visitors to explore five floors of optical illusions, hands-on exhibits, and visual trickery. Swap noses with friends, navigate the mind-boggling Mirror Maze, and test your balance in the swirling Vortex Tunnel, all while laughing from start to finish.

The Rooftop Terrace offers unbeatable 360° views of the city – the perfect spot for a celebratory snap as the sun sets over Edinburgh.

Rosie Corbett celebrates her graduation on the Rooftop Terrace at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Edinburgh.

Andrew Johnson, General Manager, said: "We know how much hard work students have to put in, culminating in the lead up to graduation, so we wanted to offer something fun, interactive, and celebratory. It’s a brilliant chance for students to share the joy with their family and friends in a truly unique setting and it makes for some fantastic photos too!"

Offer Summary:

20% off with code GRAD20

Valid 1–15 July 2025, Sunday–Friday only (excludes Saturday)

Applies to visits after 5pm

Online bookings only via camera-obscura.co.uk

One student ticket must be purchased to qualify

A typical visit lasts around two hours and tickets include same-day re-entry and free cancellation up to 24 hours in advance.