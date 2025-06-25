Graduation goals: Celebrate at Camera Obscura, Edinburgh
From July 1-15, recent college and university graduates can enjoy 20% off evening visits (after 5pm, Sunday to Friday, excluding Saturdays) using the promo code GRAD20 for online bookings.
Perched on the Royal Mile right beside Edinburgh Castle, Camera Obscura & World of Illusions invites visitors to explore five floors of optical illusions, hands-on exhibits, and visual trickery. Swap noses with friends, navigate the mind-boggling Mirror Maze, and test your balance in the swirling Vortex Tunnel, all while laughing from start to finish.
The Rooftop Terrace offers unbeatable 360° views of the city – the perfect spot for a celebratory snap as the sun sets over Edinburgh.
Andrew Johnson, General Manager, said: "We know how much hard work students have to put in, culminating in the lead up to graduation, so we wanted to offer something fun, interactive, and celebratory. It’s a brilliant chance for students to share the joy with their family and friends in a truly unique setting and it makes for some fantastic photos too!"
Offer Summary:
- 20% off with code GRAD20
- Valid 1–15 July 2025, Sunday–Friday only (excludes Saturday)
- Applies to visits after 5pm
- Online bookings only via camera-obscura.co.uk
- One student ticket must be purchased to qualify
A typical visit lasts around two hours and tickets include same-day re-entry and free cancellation up to 24 hours in advance.