News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Green City - Grassroots Film

Have you heard about Edinburgh's quiet revolution? This is a citizen movement from the grassroots. And it is rich in stories of social action, cultural energy, and human hope.
By Donald SmithContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, February 15 the Scottish Storytelling Centre hosts the launch of a unique community film - Green City: Healing and Hope.

Throughout its 900 years as a burgh Edinburgh has been a city of gardens. But ibn recent years communities have re-purposed our green spaces to meet the challenge of climate chnage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Narrated by storyteller Donald Smith, Green City allows people of the front edge of this change to tell their own stories of challenge and change. At the same time the film takes us to some special, surprising and little known places in our city.

Most Popular
Donald Smith.Donald Smith.
Donald Smith.

The film is produced by Edinburgh's own Channel7A for the Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

Book this free event on www.scottishstorytellingcentre.online.red61.co.uk/event/913:5266/913:22038/

Related topics:Edinburgh