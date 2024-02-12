Green City - Grassroots Film
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, February 15 the Scottish Storytelling Centre hosts the launch of a unique community film - Green City: Healing and Hope.
Throughout its 900 years as a burgh Edinburgh has been a city of gardens. But ibn recent years communities have re-purposed our green spaces to meet the challenge of climate chnage.
Narrated by storyteller Donald Smith, Green City allows people of the front edge of this change to tell their own stories of challenge and change. At the same time the film takes us to some special, surprising and little known places in our city.
The film is produced by Edinburgh's own Channel7A for the Scottish International Storytelling Festival.
Book this free event on www.scottishstorytellingcentre.online.red61.co.uk/event/913:5266/913:22038/