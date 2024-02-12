Green City - Grassroots Film

Throughout its 900 years as a burgh Edinburgh has been a city of gardens. But ibn recent years communities have re-purposed our green spaces to meet the challenge of climate chnage.

Narrated by storyteller Donald Smith, Green City allows people of the front edge of this change to tell their own stories of challenge and change. At the same time the film takes us to some special, surprising and little known places in our city.