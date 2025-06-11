Hal Cruttenden explores life after divorce in new Edinburgh Fringe show

British comedian Hal Cruttenden is making a welcome return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with a brand-new solo show, 'Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It', which runs at the Pleasance Courtyard’s Cabaret Bar from the 30th of July to the 24th of August.

In this latest outing, Cruttenden brings his trademark blend of sharply observed stand-up and personal confession to the stage, diving deep into the chaos of midlife reinvention. Three years after a very public divorce—his wife of 20 years left him for a firearms officer—Hal finds himself swapping marriage milestones for dating apps and relationship advice from his own grown-up children.

Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It explores the absurdity and vulnerability of starting over in your 50s. Far from settling quietly into middle age, Cruttenden is now navigating the modern dating scene with all the neuroses and emotional confusion of a man half his age. And while the passion might still be there, he concedes some things are now done with the lights off.

Despite the upheaval, Hal insists life has taken an unexpectedly fun turn. The show finds him confronting big questions—Is it possible to enjoy yourself more in your 50s than in your 20s? And will he end up happily re-settled or just be that sad older guy who never quite got it together?

(c) Steve Ullathorne

While he’s still figuring it all out, Cruttenden’s reflections on social media, modern politics and fatherhood give this show a punchy edge. His audience interactions remain a crowd favourite, though he’s often the butt of the joke himself.

In addition to his Fringe run, Hal will appear for one night only with Ronni Ancona on 22 August at Gilded Balloon, part of their new podcast project Hal and Ronni in Pieces, which launches with guests including Sally Phillips, Jo Brand and Sadie Frost.

He also makes his big screen debut as Winston Churchill in the upcoming film The Man With A Plan, due out this autumn.

Hal Cruttenden: Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It runs at Pleasance Courtyard – Cabaret Bar from 30 July to 24 August (not 12 August), at 9.30pm. Tickets are available at edfringe.com.