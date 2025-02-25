Have you ever fancied being in a musical?

Bob Tomson, the internationally acclaimed director of West End and touring musicals ‘Blood Brothers’, ‘Ghost the Musical', ‘Evita’, and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ has partnered up with Clermiston born Brian Spence to stage his new Scottish Musical ‘Edinburgh Days’ at this year’s Fringe Festival.

The director and composer are giving their talents for free to this project, and are looking for actor/singers from our talented community to come and hopefully join them. The musical is set in the 19th century ‘auld toon’ and is a twisted romance of possession and betrayal.

Would any actor/singers, who’ve always fancied being in an epic musical, be interested in trying out for the specially created Community Theatre Company - ‘Belt Of Celt’? Or, if you’d prefer to use your talents ‘backstage’, then this World Premiere production is also offering opportunities for associate directors, talented stage managers and wardrobe crew to join the team.

The friendly workshop auditions and meetings will be held at St Bride’s Centre, 10 Orwell Terrace, Dalry, EH11 2DZ each evening from 6.45pm-8.45pm Monday March 3, Tuesday March 4, and Wednesday March 5. This will be a lively and enjoyable chance to meet and work creatively with this West End and Broadway director, and experience more of the composer’s original and powerful music.

Here's a little bit about the two creatives: Bob is a BAFTA, OLIVIER and TONY Award nominee, his productions have been regular visitors to Edinburgh and you may perhaps have seen some. BLOOD BROTHERS (2024) ‘outstanding – an unforgettable experience’ (*****Scottish Field); ‘Live Theatre just doesn’t get any better than this!’ (*****Daily Record); ‘Tomson ensures that every emotional beat lands…This production with its stellar performances packs a powerful punch’ (*****Theatres Scotland).

GHOST THE MUSICAL (2024) ‘One of the best musicals I’ve seen in years, if I could give this show six stars, I would’ (*****Musical Theatre Review); ‘even more spectacular than the original film’ (*****Glasgow Times); ‘extremely impressive…utterly magical’ (*****Glasgow World); ‘This feels like the real deal… A thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining night out’ (****AllEdinburghTheatre.com)

Brian, the Clermiston born composer, has collaborated with Bob on three other musicals - Jeannie Skye, recently work-shopped by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Picnic at Hanging Rock which played at the Chichester Festival Theatre, and finally StreetDreams performed by the Guildford School of Acting. He has written many original songs for such diverse singing talent as Michael Ball, Rosetta Stone, The Pet Shop Boys, Dusty Springfield and Ben Forster (winner of ITV’s ‘Superstar’ competition). Just contact them on [email protected] for all the details to make your big musical dreams come true!