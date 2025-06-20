Henry Paget rises again in sparkling revival of how to win against history

Seiriol Davies' cult Fringe hit returns bigger, queerer and even more diamante-studded for 2025

Henry Paget is back, claiming the stage that history tried to erase. How to Win Against History returns to the Fringe for 2025 in an expanded new production to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of the 5th Marquis of Anglesey.

After sold out runs in 2016 (and a few awards to boot) this extended version is co-produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!) and Bristol Old Vic in collaboration with Underbelly.

Written by and starring Seiriol Davies, the show is a tale of failure, flamboyance and fabulous resistance. This is queer, chaotic and painfully relatable, especially for those that have ever been told that they're 'a bit much'.

History forgot him. The Fringe remembers.

30 Jul – 24 Aug

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 Underbelly, George Square (Udderbelly) 7.15pm

From £11 Tickets: www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/events/event/how-to-win-against-history