Hibernian FC host festival play about the dark side of football

Hibernian FC are hosting their first ever Edinburgh Fringe show at their Easter Road stadium, and it's all about the dark side of the beautiful game.

Former Chelsea FC trainee Alfie Cain set to perform his one-man show "Dropped" at Easter Road Stadium. Hibernian Football Club are hosting a gritty one-man play at Easter Road Stadium for the Edinburgh Festival which explores the harsh realities for the thousands of trainee footballers who have been dropped by their clubs each year.

The groundbreaking collaboration highlights the harsh realities of youth football and the physical and mental abuse they are subjected to. The hour long show will be staged at Hibs' brand new Behind the Goals venue during the Edinburgh Festival and launches on Saturday 2nd August at 7pm.

The play is written and performed by Alfie Cain, who himself was a trainee at Chelsea FC for many years before eventually being dropped at age 18.

The production marks the first time a professional football club in Scotland has hosted a theatrical performance about the mental health challenges faced by young players who don't make the professional grade, and it's also the first time that Hibs has hosted a show at the Edinburgh Fringe.

A Hibernian FC spokesperson said: "Hosting 'Dropped' at Easter Road is a statement of our continued commitment to player welfare beyond the pitch. We recognise the different challenges that academy players face and during their educational programmes with us, we attempt to prepare them for life outside the game, in case their sporting ambitions don’t come true. It’s vital youngsters are prepared for that reality and professional life. Alfie's play offers powerful insights that we believe can benefit our young players and the wider football community."

At this time of year (end of July/early August) thousands of trainees will be told they are no longer needed at their clubs.

There are no published numbers of trainee footballers at professional Scottish clubs, but figures range from over 2,000 (Source BBC) to around 10,000 but research by the SFA last year stated that Scottish Football is "significantly underachieving its potential" and that only 1% of apprentices will get to play top-flight football. (Source BBC). The chances of success for trainees are equally poor south of the border.

Many trainees suffer from serious mental health issues after being dropped by their clubs and in 2020 there was the tragic case of a suicide by 18-year-old Manchester City trainee Jeremy Wisten. His family felt he was "let down" by the club and that they did not provide adequate support. That is certainly an extreme case but many other trainees struggle with mental health issues, as was certainly the case with Alfie Cain, after being dropped at age 18.

Alfie said: "From the age of nine to 18 everything in my life revolved around football. Everyone expected me to turn pro, and I had the prestige of being an elite footballer. Then after nine years of commitment, I was invited into the coach's office and in nine minutes was told that the dream was over and to clear out my locker. My whole world fell apart in those few minutes, I lost everything, my purpose and confidence were shattered. It took years to get over it, and if I'd not had the support of my family I could easily have taken a wrong turn."

Alfie retrained as an actor at LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) in London and wrote the play Dropped which was first performed in 2022 at the Arts Cafe Theatre in Little Venice. The play sold out and he received press in the Evening Standard, BBC and ITV. As a result he was signed up by a top talent agency and recently appeared in EastEnders.

Alfie added: "This opportunity to perform at Hibernian's Easter Road is a dream come true, I've always wanted to take Dropped to the Edinburgh Festival but simply couldn't afford to do so, but thanks to Hibs' amazing support I'm able to do it. Having a professional club embrace this message is groundbreaking. The 'Behind the Goals' venue creates the perfect atmosphere for telling this story, literally in the shadow of where dreams are made and broken every week. Back when I was a trainee I'd have loved the chance to play at Easter Road, and now it's going to happen, maybe not quite the way I'd envisaged back then, but it's still fantastic."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

VENUE - Behind the Goals, Easter Road Stadium (Hibernian FC), 12 Albion Pl, Edinburgh EH7 5QG

DATES - 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 August - with option to extend

TIME - 7:00 PM (approx running time 50 mins)

TICKETS - £15, available at edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/dropped

ENTRY - Through the North Stand door