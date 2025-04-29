Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In Scottish Cinemas from May 15

To celebrate 40 years of legendary music, Simply Red are releasing their concert film “Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago” on the big screen.

This stunning 4k concert film sees the band perform all their classic hits and fan favorites including ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, ‘Stars’ and ‘Holding Back The Years’, as well as intimate behind-the-scenes interviews with Mick Hucknall.

The film will go to select cinemas worldwide from May 15, including hundreds of cinemas across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Americas, with more locations being added daily.

Mick Hucknall

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

Originally hailing from Manchester, the soul-pop band Simply Red have been an integral part of the fabric of British contemporary music for four decades. All 13 of their studio albums (as well as two greatest hits collections) have peaked in the top 10 of the UK album charts, from 1985’s ‘Picture Book’ all the way through to 2023’s ‘Time’. 1991’s classic album ‘Stars’ was the best-selling album in the UK for two years running, including hit singles ‘Something Got Me Started’, ‘Thrill Me’ and ‘For Your Babies’.

Captured during Simply Red’s electrifying performances in Santiago, Chile, in March 2025, the film captures Mick and the band at their absolute finest, delivering an unforgettable experience that is now coming to the big screen for the world to enjoy. The stunning cinematography captures both the intimate moments and the grandeur and energy of the packed arena. Behind the music, the film also includes exclusive interview footage, with an inside look into Simply Red’s 40 year career from Mick Hucknall himself.

Mick Hucknall said: "We had a wonderful time performing in Santiago at the Movistar Arena, celebrating 40 years of Simply Red with all the fans who came out to see us. It was a truly special few shows and we’re very excited to have the opportunity now to share it with our fans globally. We hope you enjoy re-living the experience of Simply Red live on the big screen!"

Simply Red live in Santiago

“Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago” is set to be an exceptional cinematic experience for fans both new and old.

Booking link: simplyred.com/cinema

Certificate: PG TBC / Running time: 120 mins

Scottish venues

Arc Peterhead

Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square

Cineworld Dundee

Cineworld Edinburgh

Cineworld Falkirk

Cineworld Glasgow - Renfrew Street

Cineworld Glasgow - Silverburn

Everyman Edinburgh

Everyman Glasgow

Grosvenor Glasgow

Lonsdale Annan

Merlin Ayr

Odeon Braehead

Odeon Dunfermline

Odeon Edinburgh Fort Kinneard

Perth Playhouse

Picturehouse Edinburgh

Vue Edinburgh Omni

Vue Glasgow St Enoch