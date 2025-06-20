HOLE! is the butt plug musical you didn't know you needed

It's here. It's finally here - the apocalypse! And only the plugged shall survive!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HOLE! is a brand new comedy musical from the next generation of Broadway stars Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper about the last few humans left on earth and their only salvation - butt plugs. Constantly. No exceptions. Unplug and ye shall be sucked up by God himself to burn on the face of the sun.

It's a world where bodily repression meets cosmic horror. HOLE! follows two queer people (who are definitely not in love) and their journey of discovery through the plugged life they live. Is everything they were taught true? Is love real? Will they really burn on the face of the sun?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queer love story, religious satire and full on chaotic brilliance, HOLE! is bold, brilliant and not to be missed.

HOLE! is queer joy, cosmic fear, and spiritual chaos

HOLE!

By Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper

31st July – 24th August (not 11th), Underbelly Cowgate, @ 8.20pm, (70 min)

Tickets: From £9

Content Warnings: Scenes of a sexual nature, Strong language/swearing

Age Guidance: 16+

Running Time: 70 Mins