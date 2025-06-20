HOLE! is the butt plug musical you didn't know you needed
HOLE! is a brand new comedy musical from the next generation of Broadway stars Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper about the last few humans left on earth and their only salvation - butt plugs. Constantly. No exceptions. Unplug and ye shall be sucked up by God himself to burn on the face of the sun.
It's a world where bodily repression meets cosmic horror. HOLE! follows two queer people (who are definitely not in love) and their journey of discovery through the plugged life they live. Is everything they were taught true? Is love real? Will they really burn on the face of the sun?
Queer love story, religious satire and full on chaotic brilliance, HOLE! is bold, brilliant and not to be missed.
HOLE!
By Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper
31st July – 24th August (not 11th), Underbelly Cowgate, @ 8.20pm, (70 min)
Tickets: From £9
Content Warnings: Scenes of a sexual nature, Strong language/swearing
Age Guidance: 16+
Running Time: 70 Mins