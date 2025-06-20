HOLE! is the butt plug musical you didn't know you needed

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 08:41 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST
It's here. It's finally here - the apocalypse! And only the plugged shall survive!

HOLE! is a brand new comedy musical from the next generation of Broadway stars Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper about the last few humans left on earth and their only salvation - butt plugs. Constantly. No exceptions. Unplug and ye shall be sucked up by God himself to burn on the face of the sun.

It's a world where bodily repression meets cosmic horror. HOLE! follows two queer people (who are definitely not in love) and their journey of discovery through the plugged life they live. Is everything they were taught true? Is love real? Will they really burn on the face of the sun?

Queer love story, religious satire and full on chaotic brilliance, HOLE! is bold, brilliant and not to be missed.

HOLE! is queer joy, cosmic fear, and spiritual chaosplaceholder image
HOLE!

By Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper

31st July – 24th August (not 11th), Underbelly Cowgate, @ 8.20pm, (70 min)

Tickets: From £9

Content Warnings: Scenes of a sexual nature, Strong language/swearing

Age Guidance: 16+

Running Time: 70 Mins

