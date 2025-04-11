Hop aboard Scotland’s luxury floating hotel for Easter Afternoon Tea
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, Fingal provides a classic setting for friends and family to indulge in the ship’s decadent Easter treat.
Available each day from 12.30pm until 3.30pm in the Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar, Fingal’s galley team have created the new Easter Afternoon Tea to offer guests and non-residents the ultimate British tradition in a world-class foodie destination with a nautical twist.
Fingal has all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance inspired by the ship’s rich maritime heritage.
Savoury delights include confit pork belly and a Wye Valley asparagus & chorizo tart, as well as exquisite sandwiches.
Fingal’s talented pastry chefs have also created a beautiful Easter-themed sweet course, including strawberry, white chocolate Chantilly & yuzu cake; a tonka bean mousse with passion fruit caramel, a confit mango & coconut mousse; and a vanilla macaron. Topped off by melt-in-your-mouth buttermilk scones, served with clotted cream and jam.
Choose from a range of loose-leaf teas by Edinburgh’s PekoeTea. Add a glass of Champagne or for something different, enjoy a glass of Sparkling Tea; an organic, refreshing non-alcoholic alternative to Champagne.
Open to non-residents for Afternoon Tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of private dining booths for small pre-booked groups.
Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. The ship is now the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining.
Re-launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just 10 minutes away.
Fingal’s Easter Afternoon Tea menu is priced at £70 per person, or from £85 per person for the extra special Champagne Afternoon Tea. Advance reservation required.
Fingal is located opposite the Port of Leith tram stop, which offers a direct and quick transport link between Leith, Edinburgh city centre and Edinburgh Airport.
For more information on Fingal and to make an advance reservation for the ship’s new Easter Afternoon Tea experience, call 0131 357 5000 or book online at www.fingal.co.uk/restaurant/easter-afternoon-tea
Follow Fingal on social media, including Facebook www.facebook.com/fingaledinburgh and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fingaledinburgh