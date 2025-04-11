Hop aboard Scotland’s luxury floating hotel for Easter Afternoon Tea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s only five-star luxury floating hotel is rolling out a new limited edition Easter Afternoon Tea from 18th to 21st April 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, Fingal provides a classic setting for friends and family to indulge in the ship’s decadent Easter treat.

Available each day from 12.30pm until 3.30pm in the Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar, Fingal’s galley team have created the new Easter Afternoon Tea to offer guests and non-residents the ultimate British tradition in a world-class foodie destination with a nautical twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fingal has all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance inspired by the ship’s rich maritime heritage.

Fingal Hotel is permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s Port of Leith

Savoury delights include confit pork belly and a Wye Valley asparagus & chorizo tart, as well as exquisite sandwiches.

Fingal’s talented pastry chefs have also created a beautiful Easter-themed sweet course, including strawberry, white chocolate Chantilly & yuzu cake; a tonka bean mousse with passion fruit caramel, a confit mango & coconut mousse; and a vanilla macaron. Topped off by melt-in-your-mouth buttermilk scones, served with clotted cream and jam.

Choose from a range of loose-leaf teas by Edinburgh’s PekoeTea. Add a glass of Champagne or for something different, enjoy a glass of Sparkling Tea; an organic, refreshing non-alcoholic alternative to Champagne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to non-residents for Afternoon Tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of private dining booths for small pre-booked groups.

Fingal’s new Easter Afternoon Tea will run from 18th-21st April.

Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. The ship is now the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining.

Re-launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just 10 minutes away.

Fingal’s Easter Afternoon Tea menu is priced at £70 per person, or from £85 per person for the extra special Champagne Afternoon Tea. Advance reservation required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fingal is located opposite the Port of Leith tram stop, which offers a direct and quick transport link between Leith, Edinburgh city centre and Edinburgh Airport.

For more information on Fingal and to make an advance reservation for the ship’s new Easter Afternoon Tea experience, call 0131 357 5000 or book online at www.fingal.co.uk/restaurant/easter-afternoon-tea

Follow Fingal on social media, including Facebook www.facebook.com/fingaledinburgh and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fingaledinburgh