Hops, happiness, and heart: Strachan House celebrates International Beer Day

You better beer-lieve that residents at Strachan House care home in Blackhall, Edinburgh, were more than hoppy to raise a glass, and sample some top craft ales, bitters and lagers, in celebration of International Beer Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Activities team at Strachan House set up ‘The Rolling Bar’ drinks trolley for an exciting mobile bar experience and brought in a range of brew-tiful British and International ales for residents to sample. Residents and their visitors enjoyed a beer tasting in the comfort of their home whilst they sampled the different craft ales, bitters and lagers.

Fran Fisher, General Manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kind of events, it is wonderful to be able to invite family and friends to come and join us for occasions like this. International Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoy, who doesn’t love a cold beer on a hot summer’s day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Brown, a resident at Strachan House, commented: “I didn’t realise we had so many wonderful local ales, it was fantastic to be able to enjoy a cold beer in the garden with my friends. We had a really special time and the beers were great.”

Resident Tom, enjoying craft ales

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Strachan House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides nursing care, residential care, and Dementia care for short and long-term stays.