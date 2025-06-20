Horror comes underground: scatter aims to terrify at this year’s Fringe

Comedy star Patrick McPherson trades punchlines for pulse-racing suspense in this intimate new horror show set in a crypt-like Cowgate venue.

One half of sketch duo Pear, which garnered rave reviews at last year's Fringe, Patrick McPherson takes his first step into the world of horror, and it's not horror-lite. The show was written specifically for the dark, shadowy vaults of the Cowgate to amp up the feeling of claustrophobia and unease.

Scatter has a simple premise: a man travels to a remote Welsh village scatter his father's ashes. However, what he finds there is something far from peaceful.

"This isn’t just a mood piece,” McPherson says. “We’re throwing everything at it—sound, lighting, staging, music. I want people to feel afraid in a way they didn’t think the Fringe could do.”

In a festival overflowing with comedy, Scatter offers something completely different - a show that will get under your skin and stay there.

Scatter: A Horror Play

Venue: Underbelly Cowgate

Dates: 31st July – 24th August (not 11th), @ 3.40pm

Tickets: From £9

Content Warnings: Contains distressing or potentially triggering themes Loud noises. Scenes of violence, Strobe lighting, Strong language/swearing, contains themes of memory loss

Running Time: 60 Min