How to celebrate this Valentine's Day in Edinburgh

Edinburgh is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re all about classic romance or fancy something a little different, there are so many fun ways to spend the day with your special someone. Here are some top picks from leading Edinburgh events company, bookaparty.com

Afternoon Tea Bus

Enjoy a meal on wheels as you journey around Edinburgh city centre on an afternoon tea bus. Treat yourselves to an indulgent meal, complete with sandwiches, pastries, cakes and scones with jam and cream. Whether you go for a classic cup of tea or something a little stronger like a glass of fizz, it’s a fantastic way to enjoy a relaxed and delicious date with a difference.

Cocktail Making

Shake up your date night with a cocktail making class where you’ll learn how to mix up your favourite drinks. A professional mixologist will guide you through the process with demonstrations and lots of opportunities for some friendly competition. You’ll drink everything you make and will whip up at least two drinks each.

Comedy Night

Edinburgh is famous for comedy so it’s the perfect place to spend an evening laughing together, especially if you like the sound of a laid-back, feel-good date. With a line-up of comedians ready to bring the laughs, you’ll be in for a night of non-stop entertainment where you can make hilarious memories.

Boozy Brunch

If you’re in the mood for a fun-filled Valentine’s Day, a boozy brunch is the way to go. Tuck into tasty brunch dishes and sip on plenty of delicious drinks, including prosecco, cocktails, cider, wine, beer and soft drinks. Soak up the buzzing atmosphere as the DJ spins party hits. Some venues even throw in themed entertainment so you can sing, dance and toast your love in style.

Escape Room

Fancy putting your problem-solving skills to the test? Step into an escape room and work together to crack clues, solve puzzles and beat the clock. It’s fast-paced, fun and bound to have you both laughing as you figure your way out. A little teamwork goes a long way and, who knows, you might even discover a new hobby.

Spa Day

Take a break from the everyday rush and treat yourselves to a relaxing spa day. Think soothing massages, steamy saunas and a peaceful dip in the pool or jacuzzi. It’s the perfect way to unwind and enjoy some quality time together, leaving you both feeling refreshed and recharged.

Axe Throwing

Forget chocolates and roses, axe throwing is the way to go for couples who love a bit of action and friendly competition. Channel your inner warrior, take aim and see who’s got the best shot. It’s a great way to add some excitement to your Valentine’s plans.

Bar Crawl

Skip the hassle of planning and join a bar crawl that takes you to the city’s best spots. No queues, no stress, just great drinks and an even better atmosphere. Whether you prefer pubs, stylish cocktail bars or lively clubs, a guided bar crawl lets you experience them all with ease as a professional guide shows you all the best spots.

Silent Disco

For something totally different, hit the streets for a silent disco walking tour. Dance your way through the city to a party playlist alongside a group of fellow partygoers. It’s time to dance like nobody’s watching! A silent disco is fun, full of surprises and the perfect way to make this Valentine’s Day stand out.

Romantic Dinner Date

You can never go wrong with a delicious meal at one of Edinburgh’s fantastic restaurants. Whether you’re after fine dining or a laid-back restaurant, a romantic dinner is a foolproof way to celebrate. Raise a glass, enjoy the food and soak up the atmosphere with your favourite person.

Whatever your idea of the perfect date, Edinburgh has plenty of ways to celebrate love in a way that’s fun, unique and unforgettable. Book a Party is a leading Edinburgh events company, offering a huge range of activities for fun days out, birthdays hen parties, stag do’s, team building, Christmas and more. Visit www.bookaparty.com for more inspiration. Go all out and enjoy the day your way.