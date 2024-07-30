How To Kill A Chicken
The critically acclaimed dark comedy How to Kill a Chicken returns for a limited two-week run. This funny, poignant production delves into themes of love and abuse and will be performed at Underbelly’s Bristo Square following its successful debut at Riverside Studios.
Written by Gigi Tisminetzky and helmed by director Lauren Lambert Moore ( Gweneth Goes Skiing), How to Kill a Chicken explores love, consent, and the complexities of female identity. Set against the stunning backdrop of Costa Rica’s golden beaches, the play is accompanied by the mesmerizing cello of award-winning artist Midori Jaeger.
Inspired by real-life events, the play seeks to ignite vital conversations about female sexuality and the profound impact of abuse. With the support of The Survivors Trust, this production also aims to raise awareness and provide support for abuse survivors.
The journey to bring How to Kill a Chicken to life has been a collaborative effort fuelled by passion, dedication, and a unified commitment to shed light on the raw truths of the female experience. Dramaturg Ella Rowdon and director Lauren Lambert Moore have worked meticulously to explore the script’s nuances with sensitivity and empathy, ensuring every scene resonates with genuine emotional truth. Midori Jaeger’s cello infuses the play with poetic beauty, creating a breath-taking experience.
Join us for this powerful and evocative production that promises to leave a lasting impact on its audience. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience How to Kill a Chicken at Underbelly’s Bristo Square from August 13 to 26, 7.15pm.
