A dream holiday: a young girl learns to surf, rides horseback on deserted beaches and falls in love. It’s a cliché sex-fuelled holiday romance. Until...it’s not. This fantastical retelling is accompanied by music that sings, weeps, and laughs, becoming a character in its own right. Together, they unravel the raw truth about womanhood: even in paradise, a woman’s safety is a fragile illusion.

The critically acclaimed dark comedy How to Kill a Chicken returns for a limited two-week run. This funny, poignant production delves into themes of love and abuse and will be performed at Underbelly’s Bristo Square following its successful debut at Riverside Studios.

Written by Gigi Tisminetzky and helmed by director Lauren Lambert Moore ( Gweneth Goes Skiing), How to Kill a Chicken explores love, consent, and the complexities of female identity. Set against the stunning backdrop of Costa Rica’s golden beaches, the play is accompanied by the mesmerizing cello of award-winning artist Midori Jaeger.

Inspired by real-life events, the play seeks to ignite vital conversations about female sexuality and the profound impact of abuse. With the support of The Survivors Trust, this production also aims to raise awareness and provide support for abuse survivors.

The journey to bring How to Kill a Chicken to life has been a collaborative effort fuelled by passion, dedication, and a unified commitment to shed light on the raw truths of the female experience. Dramaturg Ella Rowdon and director Lauren Lambert Moore have worked meticulously to explore the script’s nuances with sensitivity and empathy, ensuring every scene resonates with genuine emotional truth. Midori Jaeger’s cello infuses the play with poetic beauty, creating a breath-taking experience.