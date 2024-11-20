Human Appeal's 10th Anniversary Comedy Tour is coming to Edinburgh!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today, leading humanitarian aid charity, Human Appeal, announces the 10th Anniversary of its much-loved Comedy Tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Comedy Tour will be taking place in additional cities this year, bringing festive cheer to more regions of the UK. Shows will be taking place in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dewsbury, Blackburn, Bradford, Cardiff, Leicester, Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry, Luton, London High Wycombe and Oxford. The full list of locations and dates can be found below.

Among this year’s star-studded line-up are Aatif Nawaz, writer and star of BBC 3 comedy Muzlamic, who joins the Comedy Tour for his 8th consecutive year; Ali Official, writer and comic best known for Muzlamic and for presenting the BBC 3 film Being British Bangladeshi; American comedian Omar Regan, considered one of the 5 Muslim comedians in the world; Riad Moosa, whose string of sold-out one-man shows brought him international fame as an actor and comic; and Tez Ilyas, star of the BBC 3 comedy Man Like Mobeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the Comedy Tour will end with a black-tie gala on New Year’s Eve.

Human Appeal Comedy Tour 2024 Lineup

Early bird tickets are available at just £10 for a limited time only. Tickets are now available here: https://humanappeal.org.uk/events/2024/the-comedy-takeover

Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, comments, ‘This year marks the 10th anniversary of our annual Comedy Tour, celebrating some of the biggest Muslim comedy stars in the world. We’re incredibly proud to bring festive cheer to families for 10 years running, and to support communities in dire need across the world. In light of the ongoing crisis in Gaza, proceeds from our 10th anniversary of the Comedy Tour will go directly to those directly affected by the conflict. We thank all who have supported the Comedy Tour over the years, and look forward to commemorating these 10 years in support of the Palestinian people.’

The dates, times and locations of the 2024 Comedy Tour can be found below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● 13th December, 7pm: C7, 100 Craighall Road, Glasgow, G4 9UD

● 14th December, 7pm: Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, 32 George Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9LH

● 15th December, 7pm: Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Road, WF12 8DG

● 16th December, 7pm: Blackburn Rovers FC, Ewood Park, Lancashire, BB2, 4FJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● 17th December, 7pm: Cedar Court, Mayo Avenue, Rooley Lane, Bradford, BD5 8HW

● 18th December, 7pm: Mercure Cardiff Hotel 24-26 Newport Road, Cardiff, CF24 0DD

● 19th December, 7pm: The Venue, 1 Gwendolen Road, Leicester, LE5 5FL

● 20th December, 7pm: Mylahoree Marquee, College Road, Whalley Range, M16, 8BP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● 21st December, 7pm: Quaid-E-Azam Grand Ballroom, Montague Street, Birmingham, B4 7XH

● 22nd December, 7pm: CBS Arena, Judds Lane, Coventry, CV6 6GE

● 23rd December, 7pm: Adams Park, Hillbottom Road, High Wycombe, HP12 4HJ

● 24th December, 7pm: The Atrium, 124-126 Cheshire Street, London, E2 6EJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● 25th December, 7pm: Oakington Manor School, Middlesex, HA9 6NF

● 26th December, 7pm: Crescent Hall, 50 Dunstable Rd, Luton LU1 1EF

● 27th December, 7pm: Imperial House Banqueting, 31 Imperial Way, Croydon, CR0 4RR

● 28th December, 7pm: Elite Banqueting Centre, The Park, Wexham Road, Slough, SL2 5QR

● 29th December, 7pm: Coliseum Centre, 300-310 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1QW

● 30th December, 7pm: Kassam Stadium, Grenoble Road, Oxford, OX4 4XP

● 31st December, 7pm: TBC