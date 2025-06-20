I See You Watching exposes the male gaze in a brutal, bold new Fringe drama
In I See You Watching, breakout performer Kylie Westerbeck takes aim at invisible systems that defines how women are seen and the costs to try to be seen just a little bit differently.
The show follows Westerbeck playing a woman who is constantly under the watch of the Master of Ceremonies (played by David Calvitto). Her worth as a performer, and as a woman is constantly reduced and redefined. She must fight for autonomy inside the machine of misogyny.
Co-creator John Clancy says “This is a short sharp shock to the system we all accept. If the rules are laid bare - can we keep playing the game?”
For women, this is a show or survival. For men, it's an awakening.
I See You Watching
Venue: Gilded Balloon Patter House (Doonstairs)@ 8.30pm
Dates: 30th July – 24th August (not 11th, 19th)
Content Warnings: Scenes of a sexual nature, Strong language/swearing
Running Time: 60 Min