I See You Watching exposes the male gaze in a brutal, bold new Fringe drama

What does it mean to be watched?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In I See You Watching, breakout performer Kylie Westerbeck takes aim at invisible systems that defines how women are seen and the costs to try to be seen just a little bit differently.

The show follows Westerbeck playing a woman who is constantly under the watch of the Master of Ceremonies (played by David Calvitto). Her worth as a performer, and as a woman is constantly reduced and redefined. She must fight for autonomy inside the machine of misogyny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-creator John Clancy says “This is a short sharp shock to the system we all accept. If the rules are laid bare - can we keep playing the game?”

Dark comedy meets stark truth in I See You Watching

For women, this is a show or survival. For men, it's an awakening.

I See You Watching

Venue: Gilded Balloon Patter House (Doonstairs)@ 8.30pm

Dates: 30th July – 24th August (not 11th, 19th)

Content Warnings: Scenes of a sexual nature, Strong language/swearing

Running Time: 60 Min