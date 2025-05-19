On Wednesday, May, Scotland will host its inaugural Patient Access Seminar, a landmark event exploring how patients in Scotland gain access to innovative medicines in Scotland.

Taking place at the DoubleTree Hilton hotel, the pioneering event will delve into the unique approach, processes and pathways enabling Scottish patients to access vital, innovative medicines at fair prices.

Hosted by AXIS a firm of reimbursement experts in partnership with the Ethical Medicines Industry Group (EMIG), the event will bring together key stakeholders from the Scottish patient access ecosystem to highlight the specific processes that facilitate access, and will create opportunities to develop a deeper understanding of the different perspectives of those involved in supporting access of medicines to patients.

This unique event will provide an open platform to foster meaningful dialogue and identify practical solutions that can enhance healthcare outcomes in Scotland.

Brenda Dooley, Chief Executive at AXIS and Managing Secretariat of EMIG Scotland.

“At the heart of this conference is mutual recognition and collaboration,” said Brenda Dooley, Chief Executive at AXIS and Managing Secretariat of EMIG Scotland. “This event is about finding common ground, focusing on the strides Scotland has taken to maximise access and doing more of that to ensure patients are at the heart of decision making across the stakeholder community.

Exploring Scotland’s healthcare landscape

The Patient Access Seminar will spotlight the specific strengths of the Scottish system since the publication of the Montgomery report almost 10 years ago - including the Patient and Clinician Engagement (PACE) process and Ultra-Orphan Medicine Pathway facilitating early access to new orphan drugs.

While recognising the challenges around expediting access to new treatments – Scotland was ranked twelfth for availability to new medicines in the latest EFPIA Patients W.A.I.T Indicator Report - this event will focus on the innovative approaches and schemes Scotland has taken to support equitable access to promising new medicines, heralding the nation as an example for other countries to follow.

The Patient Access Seminar first took place in Ireland. This will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Scotland’s first Patient Access Seminar will feature two expert-led panel discussions with several keynote speakers, addressing topics such as the role of research and evidence generation, access routes to medicines treating rare diseases, the impact of the PACE approach, and the evolution of the Scottish healthcare system.

Speakers include prominent figures shaping the Scottish healthcare landscape, such as Professor Alison Strath, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for the Scottish Government, Sir Michael Ferguson, Regius Professor of Life Sciences at the University of Dundee, Dr Jane Haley, MBE, Director of Research, MND Scotland and Henry Simmons, Chief Executive, Alzheimer’s Scotland.* Crucially, the patient voice, delivered through Patient Groups and individuals themselves, will be given the chance to share their views and experiences.

By sharing expert insights alongside personal accounts, the event aims to capture the human impact of industry processes and help bridge the gap between policy and practice to ensure patients are at the heart of decision-making across all stakeholders.

A catalyst for change

Brenda Dooley emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating: “Scotland has the potential to lead the way in early patient access. But to do so, we need to focus on what works well in the system and do more of it – patients are counting on us all.”

The seminar aligns with Scotland’s commitment to advancing healthcare innovation while recognising the economic realities of healthcare funding. By shining a light on solutions like streamlined reimbursement processes and enhanced communication among stakeholders, it aims to deliver actionable strategies for overcoming existing barriers.

This milestone event is free of charge and will run from 10 am to 4 pm on May 28 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Edinburgh Airport.

The full line-up of speakers secured for the Patient Access Conference can be found below.

Dr Brian Montgomery, author of the “Review of Access to New Medicines”

Mr David Hawkins, Director of AIM4ALL (Access to Innovative Medicines for All)

Greame Bryson, Director of Pharmacy, NHS Lanarkshire & co Vice Chair SMC Committee

Henry Edwards, Associate Director, Market Access UK & Ireland, BeiGene UK Ltd

Dr Jane Haley, MBE, Director of Research, MND Scotland.

Jennifer Reece, Senior Vice President Medical Affairs and Head of Pharmacovigilance Sentynl Therapeutics

Jerry O Donovan, Counsel General to Scotland, Irish Government

John Arthur, Director, Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre

Kirsty Hoyle, Chief Executive, Metabolic Support U

Ms Leela Barham,Author of “The PACE Difference”, an ALAN (Acute Leukaemia Advocates Network) sponsored research project.

Leslie Galloway, Chairperson EMIG

Lindsay McClune, Associate Director, Medicines Pricing and Supply, NHS Scotland National Procurement

Sir Michael Ferguson, Regius Professor of Life Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Dundee.

Ms Natalia Frankish, Head of Scotland and Public Affairs, Genetic Alliance