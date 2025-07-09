It's CALMing Home! Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara are a pair up top for charity
It started with one flare and now it's ending with two national treasures.
TV presenter Ben Shephard and sports pundit Chris Kamara are lending their pair of golden voices to the final run of shows of Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England, the multi-award winning footie epic that's delighted audiences from Adelaide to Edinburgh.
The show itself is a deep-dive into obsession, identity and the very weird ways in which we try to belong - all based on the infamous real-life incident of a man, literally, lighting up Wembley Way during the Euro 2020 finals.
This year's run of shows is in support of CALM, a suicide prevention charity. The boys' cameo voice appearances are hoping to help drive donations and awareness.
Shephard and Kamara said: “We have both loved supporting England through the highs and sadly too many lows – although luckily we never felt the need to use flares on any parts of our anatomy to get over the pain of loss! However, being part of this great play and supporting such an important cause as CALM definitely makes the flare look more attractive!!”
Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England
Venue: Underbelly - Cowbarn - Bristo Square
Dates: 30th July – 25th August (Not 11th August) @ 14:15
Tickets: https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/events/event/why-i-stuck-a-flare-up-my-arse-for-england-1
Content Warnings: References to suicide, scenes of drug use, minimal audience participation and strong language
Age Guidance: 12+
Running Times: 65 min