Jamie D’Souza mixes data, disorder, and dark humour in new Fringe show

Comedian and full-time data analyst Jamie D’Souza is returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his second solo hour – a deeply personal, darkly funny and sharply written show that reflects on identity, eating disorders, and chaotic shared living.

Drawing on his mixed Indian-Swiss heritage, D’Souza explores race, masculinity and marriage through the lens of a self-deprecating millennial who’s still working out how to balance ambition with anxiety. Along the way, he tackles bulimia, his data day job, and the peculiar experience of living with a flatmate who hosts anonymous hookups via Grindr.

Despite the heavy subject matter, D’Souza keeps the audience onside with his relaxed charm, quick wit and well-crafted punchlines. It’s a blend of personal storytelling and razor-sharp observational comedy that has earned him spots on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock The Week, and The Stand-Up Sketch Show, as well as tour support slots for Simon Amstell, Nish Kumar and Helen Bauer.

As a former finalist in So You Think You’re Funny and a nominee for the BBC New Comedy Award, D’Souza has carved out a niche as one of the scene’s most promising voices. Whether he’s recounting how he accidentally gave his dog MDMA or performing statistical analyses on WhatsApp group chats, D’Souza combines geeky precision with huge warmth.

(c) IAN BOWKETT

He may still have a full-time job, but Brownie proves that comedy is where he’s truly putting in the work.

Jamie D’Souza: Brownie runs from 29 July to 24 August at Monkey Barrel – Cabaret Voltaire 2, with performances nightly at 10pm.