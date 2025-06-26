Jessie Nixon explores ambition, class and confession in Don’t Make Me Regret This

Jessie Nixon brings her debut hour Don’t Make Me Regret This to Assembly George Square Gardens this summer, marking a confident step forward for a comic already making waves on the UK circuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Lauren Pattison, the show draws on Nixon’s unusual upbringing, complex relationship with ambition, and a healthy dose of wry self-awareness.

Recently named one of Chortle’s Hot Shots for 2025, Nixon has supported the likes of Fern Brady, Helen Bauer and Lou Sanders, and brings club-honed material with theatrical flair to her first full Fringe run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her debut is a mix of stand-up, songs and the occasional poem, shaped by her own story. Raised by a single mother and homeschooled for several years before experiencing everything from boarding school to state comps, Nixon describes her background as “impoverished bohemia” a term that gives some clue as to the tone of the hour.

Jessie Nixon

The show looks at how that upbringing shaped her work ethic, her social identity, and her feelings about success. She juggles life as a full-time comedian with a day job at the Department for Business and Trade, training diplomats and negotiators, a surprising detail that adds another layer to her sharp, observant perspective.

Themes of feminism, body image and class run throughout. Though Nixon speaks openly about weight loss and her desire to be seen as attractive, she balances this with reflections on self-discipline, identity and the expectations placed on women. Audience confessions are invited during the show, with Nixon offering her own in return – including stories of polyamory, religious guilt and strange social media encounters.

There’s also a serious note. In 2023, a work-in-progress version of the show was overshadowed by an incident in which Nixon was assaulted while flyering. That experience is acknowledged, alongside a wider conversation about performer safety at the Fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With her warm delivery and dry wit, Nixon is an engaging performer who isn’t afraid to be honest. Her material is thoughtful without being heavy-handed, and personal without losing its broader appeal.