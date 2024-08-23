Jogger teams up with Fringe star to save the planet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chartered environmentalist Luke Douglas-Home ran up Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh this week…to collect plastic rubbish.Luke is famous as The Coastline Runner who, since beginning to run round the coastline of the UK picking up plastic two years ago, has covered 900kms while educating schools and engaging with councils about how they can reduce the plastification of our oceans.“Firstly, I am in Edinburgh as part of Janie Dee’s Beautiful World Cabaret, which is part of the Fringe and is informing, entertaining and inspiring positive change regarding our environment,” Luke said. “And I thought I could spread the message.

Plogger Luke Douglas-Home is supporting West End star Janie Dee's Fringe show

“The second reason is that I have just qualified for the World Plogging Championships next month.”

Plogging is jogging while picking up plastic waste and Luke explained that the championships require running up a lot of up hills. “I am used to running on the flat so what better hill to run up than Arthur’s Seat. Everyone should take the opportunity to go up there. The views are magnificent.”

Luke is the only GB representative for the Individual World Plogging Championships and now has to assemble a team for the Team GB for for the Team Championships in November, and find sponsors.

“It’s crazy that people doing such a universally beneficial thing, cleaning up our planet, should have to pay,” he said.

When he isn’t running, Luke, who learned to walk again after a brain injury paralysed the right side of his body, runs a community interest company called Future Without Rubbish, which campaigns, consults and educates organisations big and small on how to improve their environmental impact.

“We work with schools, councils and local businesses to do something about the endemic rubbish problem."

One of his campaigns is the coastline running initiative, while another was to get plastic stirrers banned. “I had hoped it would begin an interrogation of all uses of plastic but it didn’t. But I’m hoping it will. Plastic is part of our modern lives but we have to learn how to manage it.”

Luke, who is now also working with the Crown Estates, will be giving a talk at the Heart of Newhaven, in Newhaven (at the end of the tramline) at 5pm tomorrow (Friday) after guesting on Janie Dee’s Beautiful World Cabaret at the Pleasance Queen Dome, Bristo Square, at 2.20pm until August 26. He will also be taking another run up Arthur's Seat on Saturday at 10am, starting at the Holyrood Park car park beside Holyrood Palace, and would love fellow runners to join him.