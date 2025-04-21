Join Bake-Off Winner Peter Sawkins at The Avenue, Barnton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great British Bake Off winner and Edinburgh local, Peter Sawkins, is hosting an exclusive talk at Cruden Homes’ luxury retirement living development, The Avenue, in Barnton.

The event will take place on Friday, April 25, from 1pm - 3pm, providing a unique opportunity to meet the star baker and explore the luxurious retirement lifestyle available at The Avenue.

Guests will have the chance to hear Peter’s experiences as one of the youngest winners of the popular baking show, following his success on the 11th series in 2020. He is also the only Scottish winner of the programme. The event will include a biscuit or cake decorating demonstration, adding to the interactive experience.

Participants will also receive an exclusive first look at The Avenue’s newly completed show apartment, which overlooks the Royal Burgess Golf Club. Together with Cruden’s friendly experts, attendees can speak with partner organisations, including The Senior Moves Partnership, who will provide tips on how to downsize belongings for later life moves and Glenmore Mobility, who will provide advice on adapting homes to support independence later in life, alongside propety managers, Taylor & Martin, PX Partners and property agents, Savills.

Situated in the scenic suburb of Barnton, Edinburgh, The Avenue offers an unparalleled living experience for retirees, blending elegant design with practical living and fostering a strong sense of community.

The development is located beside the prestigious Royal Burgess Golf Course and is surrounded by beautiful green spaces, providing tranquility and exclusivity in one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after locations. With 48 highly sustainable and energy-efficient apartments, penthouses, and executive villas, The Avenue is designed to the highest specifications, showcasing Cruden Homes’ renowned quality and craftsmanship.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director at Cruden Homes, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Peter to The Avenue for an exclusive talk, a fun biscuit decorating session, and a first look at our incredible new Avenue Show Apartment.

“The Avenue offers homebuyers over 55 a unique opportunity to become part of a like-minded, vibrant community. The development is designed with a focus on relaxed yet luxurious living, offering beautifully landscaped gardens, exceptional communal areas, and the added benefit of a 24-hour concierge service.

“This event is a fantastic way for prospective buyers to experience first-hand the lifestyle on offer at The Avenue - combining quality, comfort, and connection in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable locations.”

RSVP today to secure your spot, as places for this exclusive event are limited and must be booked in advance. Email: [email protected]