Jump into May Half Term at Gravity Active in Edinburgh!

This May Half Term, families are in for an electrifying treat at Gravity Active in Edinburgh.

With the launch of the incredible movie IF, Gravity Active are celebrating all things imagination. Let your imagination take over as you jump, bounce, hop and dance through the air on Gravity Active’s extreme trampolines. From striking a pose in mid-air to defying gravity with huge jumps, there is no better place to explore your imagination and creativity. Discover your acrobatic skills and get your pulse racing in an all-action workout that’ll leave you walking on air all day long.

Not only are visitors to Gravity Active invited to run wild with their imagination as they bounce the day away, Gravity Active is also excited to announce an exclusive competition in celebration of the launch of IF.

Children from across Edinburgh are invited to draw an artistic interpretation of their imaginary friend. The most imaginative drawing will then win a free day at Gravity Active for their entire school class!

Simply email your entry to [email protected]*. Winners will be announced June 1st.