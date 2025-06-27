Karaoke at the End of the World: Scout Durwood premieres new cabaret show at Edinburgh Fringe

Cabaret meets catastrophe in 'Apocalypse Cabaret: Songs from the End of the World', a brand-new one-woman show from LA-based performer Scout Durwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making its worldwide premiere at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the production runs from the 30th of July to the 24th of August at Underbelly Bristo Square’s Dairy Room, with performances nightly at 9.20pm (excluding the 12th and 19th of August).

Presented by Scout Durwood and Suzanna Rosenthal Productions, the genre-bending show blends comedy, music, storytelling, choreography, clown, and burlesque in a high-octane spectacle. Set at the end of the world, it follows a lone karaoke host determined to finish her final sign-up sheet. As the evening unfolds, a surreal and poignant journey emerges, exploring themes of mortality, meaning, and the desire to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Drama League Award-winner Ellie Heyman, Apocalypse Cabaret: Songs From The End Of The World offers original songs alongside familiar pop and Broadway numbers, drawing inspiration from 1970s bathhouse shows and channeling a chaotic energy where existential philosophy meets glittery entertainment.

(c) Cara Howe

Durwood, who began her career in New York’s queer nightlife scene, has since gained acclaim as a comedian, singer-songwriter, and director. Her debut album and digital series Take One Thing Off garnered a Streamy nomination and a strong online following. She recently starred in Spiegelworld’s The Hook in Atlantic City and appeared in MTV’s Mary + Jane. A versatile artist, she continues to develop scripted content and perform across platforms.

Scout Durwood brings Apocalypse Cabaret: Songs From The End Of The World to the Fringe, promising festival audiences a bold and heartfelt celebration of performance at the edge of existence.

Apocalypse Cabaret: Songs From The End Of The World will be at the Underbelly Bristo Square Dairy Room at 9.20pm for the entire Fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com