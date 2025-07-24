Karen Dunbar returns to the Fringe for the first time since 2008

Comedian, actor, writer, DJ, and star of Chewin’ The Fat, Karen Dunbar, and the Karen Dunbar Show, returns to the Fringe with an hour of comedy, stories, and observations.

Karen Dunbar returns to the Fringe for the first time in almost 20 years with a limited run of a show she describes as a mix of “chat about TV, observations and stories”.

“I’m looking forward to being back in Edinburgh – I love the city and I love the Fringe – and I can’t wait to spend time with the audience in a more intimate venue. I’ll be chatting and connecting with the audience. It’s all about sharing a connection and having a laugh” says Karen.

“I’m even looking forward to travelling through to Edinburgh from Glasgow every night. I actually love driving on the M8 – I did it three nights a week for five years when I was hosting karaoke gigs in Edinburgh – and because my show’s on just after 9 o’clock at night, I’ll get the miss the rush hour!” she adds.

Karen is looking forward be being back at The Fringe

Karen last performed at the Fringe in 2008, when she performed two shows; a stand-up show and the monologue, A Drunk Women Looks At The Thistle, which was written especially for her by Denise Mina.

One particular performance of the monologue has stuck in her mind: “it was a brilliant piece, quite serious in places, and because I was also doing a stand-up show that year and was known to most people for being in comedy shows on the telly, it was a bit of a weird cross over.

"Some people came along expecting it to be pure comedy. I’d come on wearing a pink paper Stetson hat, and the first few minutes were quite comedic – the character had been developed from a drunk woman character from my TV show” Karen explains.

“But a few minutes in there was a real change of pace and it became an exploration of the Scottish psyche. One night I started the piece, and I could hear people talking, not whispering, but chatting at a normal conversation volume. And they kept on talking. I was trying to work out what was going on. I initially thought it was maybe someone translating or something, but then I became aware of the rest of the audience tutting and making shushing noises. But the chat continued.

Karen will be at Just The Tonic from 13th to 24th August

"After about 20 minutes I worked out it was three blonde women, a bit the worse for wear, so I said to them, ‘excuse me, is my monologue interrupting your conversation?’ to which they responded ‘nah, we were just saying we’d like to leave’. I replied, ‘away you go!’. And off they went in a flurry of handbags and clicky heels. The rest of the audience were delighted to see the back of them, but thirty seconds later one of them reappears, shouts ‘this is shite!’ and staggers off again.

"I was feeling really energised by that point, and was full of adrenaline, so picked up the show where I’d stopped and had the best performance of the entire run – it went brilliantly, and I got a standing ovation!”

Karen Dunbar is on at Just Upstairs at Just the Tonic at The Caves, 13th to 24th August (Not 18th).