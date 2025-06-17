Kate Dolan brings award-winning show 'The Critic' to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Multi-award-winning comedian and rising star Kate Dolan brings her highly-anticipated second hour to this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe with The Critic, for which she recently won the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Golden Gibbo Award 2025. Kate will be performing her latest award-winning show at the Fringe at Assembly George Square, The Box 30th July – 24th August at 6.25pm. Edinburgh Festival Fringe tickets are on sale now. Full dates and tickets at katedolancomedy.com

The Critic is a rare sighting into the sleepless comedian's mind, unravelling, in real time, for all to hear… live on stage! If you’ve ever wondered ‘what was she thinking?’, now is your chance to find out. It’s about time to bring Kate back down to earth, and who to keep her most humble than her own inner monologue. Earlier this year, The Critic won the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Golden Gibbo Award, in memory of the late, great comic Lynda Gibson, which is awarded to a local, independent show that bucks trends and pursues the artist's idea first and foremost. With Kate being from the Midlands, yet based in Sydney, this marks her as the first Brit, and first non-Australian in over 20 years, to win the award.

Kate’s critically-acclaimed debut show, A Different Kind of Unhinged, cemented her reputation as a comedic force, saw her win the Adelaide Fringe Emerging Artist Award 2024, profiled in The New York Times: Australia and named as one of the Metro’s ‘Names to Remember from the Fringe’ 2024. As a live-performer, Kate’s appearances include the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala, Sydney Comedy Festival Fresh Artist Showcase and Best of the Fest: New Class (UK), as well as being selected to perform at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival for the past two years, including being invited on the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow. Kate was a 2019 Funny Women Regional Finalist, 2023 RAW Comedy State Finalist, 2023 Joke Off Finalist and2023 Funny Women Content Creator Finalist. Kate also co-hosts the podcast Becoming Best Friends alongside fellow comedian Danielle Walker.