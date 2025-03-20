Katie Charleson designed quilts and homewares on show at Edinburgh Open Workshop

Edinburgh-based textile designer and quilter Katie Charleson will be holding a studio sale of quilts and other textiles at Edinburgh Open Workshop on March 27, 6 - 9pm.

Members of the public are invited to come along to view her work, which will include new work from her recent Creative Scotland funded funded natural dye project, have a drink and a blether - and possibly pick up one of her beautiful quilts which she creates using organic natural fibres, environmentally responsible materials, natural dyes, and handmade pigments.

Katie has exhibited in the UK including her first solo show at Sierra Metro (Edinburgh) and was selected to show her work at Collect 2024 with Craft Scotland. She regularly works on commissions for private and commercial clients.

For further information and to RSVP visit https://katiecharleson.com/studiosale

