Kids eat free this Mother's Day at Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh
This Mother’s Day, families have the perfect excuse to ditch the early alarms and celebrate in style with a special brunch experience at Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh.
Taking place on Sunday March 30, the limited-time offering promises a selection of sophisticated specials, sparkling serves, and an added bonus, as kids eat free!
For just £19.95, guests can enjoy a delicious and indulgent brunch, including options such as a vibrant berry salad with fresh greens, goat cheese, and candied almonds, or a hearty grilled chicken sandwich stacked with Monterey Jack cheese, smoked bacon, and ranch dressing. For those in the mood for something indulgent, there’s the classic smashburger with two juicy patties, American cheese, and the cafe’s Legendary Sauce and a flavourful Asian noodle bowl with sesame-soy dressing and sliced chicken.
To accompany the meal, guests can raise a glass to mum with a choice of sparkling serves, including Da Luca Prosecco, Sparkling Blackberry Sangria, Talavera Sauvignon Blanc, or Talevera Tinto Merlot.
Booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment. Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/HardRockCafeEdinburghMothersDay