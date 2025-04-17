Kids Eat Free Throughout the Easter Holidays at Chaophraya Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh's authentic Thai restaurant Chaophraya, is excited to announce that throughout the Easter holidays kids can eat for free - bringing the whole family together for a memorable dining experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer is valid between Saturday the 12th and Sunday the 27th of April, and can be redeemed when dining from the kids’ menu, with accompanying adults ordering a main course each.

Carefully crafted to cater to even the pickiest of eaters, while still featuring delicious Thai classics, the children's menu has something for all tastebuds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids can enjoy authentic dishes, such as Pad Thai, Chicken Satay and Stir-Fried Egg Noodles, along with a variety of ice cream flavours to choose from for dessert - including toasted coconut, salted caramel, strawberry ripple and vanilla pod.

User (UGC) Submitted

For the more adventurous children, the menu also offers Chaophraya's signature dessert, an authentic Thai classic, Mango Sticky Rice.

Ian Leigh, Chaophraya's Managing Director, said, "We’re pleased to be able to offer this promotion this Easter, allowing the whole family to get together to enjoy authentic Thai flavours throughout the holidays. At Chaophraya, we want to share the true flavours of Thailand with everyone, and that includes making it accessible for children – which is exactly what our children’s menu offers.

"We hope by offering free dining for kids this Easter, we’ll encourage people to come together for an unforgettable dining experience. We look forward to welcoming families and expanding tastebuds throughout the holidays."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kids eat-free offer is available to children under 11 when all accompanying adults order a main course from the à la carte and lunch time menus only. It is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion. All bookings are subject to the manager's discretion and availability.

To see the full menu or to make a reservation, please visit https://chaophraya.co.uk/easter or call 0131 634 0023/ email [email protected]