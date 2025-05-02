Kill Tony Golden Ticket winners, Ahren Belisle and Martin Phillips play Portobello Town Hall this June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aberdeen-based Promoters Breakneck Comedy have teamed up with Big Laugh Boutique and Funny People to bring two rising stars of stand-up, America’s Got Talent finalist Ahren Belisle and award-winning comedian Martin Phillips (Dr. Phil Live!) to Scotland for three special gigs. Including a show at Portobello Town Hall on Wednesday, 4 June.

The Scottish shows are the first time that Ahren and Martin have performed anywhere in the UK and it’s a rare opportunity to see their full sets. These unique shows form part of a limited run of just four UK performances of their Golden Ticket Winners show.

Both Ahren and Martin shot to public attention as Golden Ticket Winners (and subsequently regular favourites) on the Kill Tony podcast. Kill Tony is the world’s number one live comedy podcast and is currently touring arenas around the world including a show at London’s O2 Arena on 7 June.

Ahren Belisle is a nonverbal comedian who uses his phone to deliver his jokes. He was a finalist on America’s Got Talent, where he won the hearts of judges and audience members alike. His success on the show is made even more impressive by the fact that it came within his first year as a comedian. The Canadian comic has over 1m followers on social media and has been seen by millions more around the world thanks to his success on Kill Tony. Kill Tony host and producer, Tony Hinchcliffe described Ahren as “one of the greatest xxxx-ing acts we’ve even had in the history of pulling names out of the bucket”.

Award-winning comedian Martin Phillips

American comedian Martin Phillips found comedy success early on when he was named the Funniest Student in DC. He’s picked up many more awards since then and has appeared at a host of comedy festivals across the America. A regular performer on Kill Tony after his Golden Ticket win, Martin has also appeared on hit TV show Dr. Phil Live! he’s also the co-host of the Isn’t It Romantic podcast, and a is in demand for gigs across America – and beyond.

The Scottish shows will all be hosted by Canadian born comedian, Craig Campbell. Craig has a number of television credits to his name – both in the UK (Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Russel Howard’s Good News) and Canada – but is probably best remembered as the comedian who made an expectant mother laugh so hard that her waters broke on Dave’s One Night Stand (U&Dave, formerly Dave). Craig says "I am excited to be introducing these acts to Scotland – they’ve really ripped up the rule book of stand-up. They’ve connected strongly with audiences in the States, and I’m looking forward to seeing them do the same here."

Breakneck Comedy’s founder, Naz Hussain said, “I was thrilled when Big Laugh Boutique and Funny People approached me about Scottish dates for Ahren and Martin. I’m a huge fan of the Kill Tony podcast, and – like any comedy fan – I know that the fact they’re both Golden Ticket Winners means that they’re going to be huge stars. They’re already selling out gigs across the States, so being able to welcome them to – comparatively – small venues in Scotland is really exciting for the Breakneck team!”

In addition to the three Scottish dates, Ahren and Martin will perform Golden Ticket Winners in London on 8 June at Top Secret Comedy Club (hosted by Ric Deiz).