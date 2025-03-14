Kyloe Restaurant goes 'Subterranean' with speakeasy supper club events

Leading gourmet steak restaurant has launched a series of four underground supper club events with a speakeasy vibe in the city's west end.

Step back in time with a modern take on the roaring 20s prohibition era where two hospitality titans collide.

The award-winning Kyloe is joining forces with its sister bar, Heads & Tales, to deliver an immersive, fun and contemporary dining experience that will pair Kyloe’s seasonal and exciting dishes with Heads & Tales’ forward thinking and modern cocktails.

Staged in Heads & Tales’ underground cocktail bar, enjoy fizz on arrival, followed by four courses and four meticulously paired cocktails. Menu highlights include ox cheek with a red wine inspired Manhattan, and a refreshing lemon meringue pie accompanied by a tonka bean, coffee and coconut highball.

Venue: Heads & Tales Bar, 1a Rutland Place

Dates: March 26, April 6, 16 & 27

Times: 6pm-8.30pm

Tickets: £79.50 per person

Bookings: Seats are scarce, book this exciting new experience before the next police raid…

https://kyloerestaurant.com/subterranean-supper-club