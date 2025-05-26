La Dolce Vita at the Voodoo Rooms

By Tony Delicata
Contributor
Published 26th May 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 13:28 BST

Edinburgh swing jazz band, La Dolce Vita Swing Collective bring their fun laid back approach to swing jazz back to the Voodoo Rooms on 8th June

The fabulous swing jazz band, La Dolce Vita Swing Collective promises a night of pure nostalgia, with music so captivating you’ll be dancing down the aisles on Sunday 8th June at the Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh, as they make their way through the songs made famous by the Rat Pack and a whole bunch of their buddies as well as giving a La Dolce Vita swing feel to more contemporary artists, performing swing jazz versions of popular pop songs.

Local boy and the band’s singer, Tony Delicata told us that they all very much love coming back to the Voodoo Rooms, 'There is always something special about playing in your home Town'.

He said, ‘We always enjoy coming back to the Voodoo Rooms. It’s a special place for us and there’s always a very warm welcome awaiting'.

La Dolce Vita at the Voodoo RoomsLa Dolce Vita at the Voodoo Rooms
'It's always a fun night especially when our audience get up close and personal with the band, singing and dancing the night away to the sound of the Vegas golden greats’

Tony, who’s family originate from Southern Italy, has a soft spot for Dean Martin and loves to sneak in a bit the smooth crooner’s ‘That’s Amore, An Evening in Roma’ and others as they swing their way through their set.

He went on to say: 'We are delighted to be performing at the cooler than cool Voodoo Rooms again this June, our second home!'

TICKET LINK: www.dolcevitaswing.com

Ticket price £16

